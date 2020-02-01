On the Rise: Auckland Edition

While it’s easy to get up for a star-studded pay-per-view laced with bouts that carry obvious statkes and will have immediate, noticeable ramifications on the title chases in various divisions, events like this weekend’s return to Auckland are the ones that often produce efforts that become pivotal moments in the career of a future contender or eventual champion.

Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker debuted in the 185-pound ranks on a card like this. Max Holloway began his 13-fight winning streak on a comparable show in Singapore, and reigning women’s strawweight titleholder Zhang Weili’s breakthrough sophomore effort took place at an upstart-heavy event in Singapore.

One half of Saturday’s main event, Dan Hooker, made his UFC lightweight debut the last time the promotion brought an event to his hometown, while current featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski’s registered his second win in the Octagon earlier that evening.

Here’s a closer look at three athletes hoping to forge a similar path to the top of their respective divisions this weekend.

This is the UFC Auckland edition of On the Rise.