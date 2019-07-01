On The Line: UFC 239 Edition

“I would usually say that the best time to bet him is a few days before the fight, when people are first getting excited for the fight,” Karalis said. “But against Santos, I would say that come Saturday morning, I would have my bet in. After that, I don’t think that the betting public will be able to bring the line down enough without having wiseguys taking advantage of it.”

In reality, this card is tailor made for parlay bets. A large amount of the key fights are fights with large odds and near-locks. So now comes the key to timing. While it’s important to repeat the word “timing” and the point of it, Gianni puts it into language that even the most novice of square bettors can understand. The average bet is between $20 and $25. Say you put a $25 bet on Jon Jones at the wrong time and he wins. You still win money back so you’re a success in that regard, but what if it’s timed right? Betting him when the odds were at their worst, a $25 bet would give you about a $3 return. Betting at the right time would give you a $5 return.

“It doesn’t sound like that much, the difference between $3 and $5, but it really is,” Karalis said. “You’re looking at about double.”