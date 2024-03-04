Main Event Spotlight | UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2

First up, we have the bantamweight champion: Sean O’Malley. When he scored his contract-winning knockout on Dana White’s Contender Series back in 2017, Dana White knew the fighter had that intangible “it” quality, and since that evening, “Suga” has gone on to validate the UFC CEO’s instincts again and again, culminating in his knockout of Aljamain Sterling to secure the bantamweight title last August at UFC 292.

“I know what I possess and it’s this right hand, baby!” O’Malley excitedly told Joe Rogan in the Octagon following the bout. “I’m just that f****** good!”

Sure, that was pure boasting, but the numbers back him up across his career to date. His striking game is simply unmatched at 135 pounds. He averages 7.29 significant strikes per minute, the highest in bantamweight history and the ninth highest in all of UFC history. He landed 230 shots on Kris Moutinho alone, most ever in a three-round bantamweight contest. That resulted in a +160 significant strike differential, the largest ever in a three-round bout at any weight. His overall 61.2% significant striking average gives him the distinction of being the most accurate striker in division history.