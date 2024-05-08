Olympians To Compete In The UFC

Following his standout wrestling career at Oklahoma State, Cormier made it to the semifinals in Athens, placing fourth. He made the Beijing squad as well, earning the distinction of team captain before pulling out due to health reasons. “DC” would go on to become one of the signature fighters in the 2010s, earning the light heavyweight and heavyweight titles and becoming the first fighter to defend the title in two weight classes. The Hall of Fame member is also a regular member of the UFC broadcast booth.

Robelis Despaigne

Taekwondo – London 2012 (bronze)

“The Big Boy” represented Cuba at the 2012 Olympics, earning the bronze medal. A decade would pass before he made his mixed martial arts debut, but he would do so in dominant fashion. In four fights on the regional scene, Despaigne picked up four wins in a little more than five minutes of work, including three in a combined 19 seconds. When he made his UFC debut in March 2024, it only took 18 seconds to pick up his first victory in the Octagon.

Kayla Harrison

Judo – London 2012 (gold); Rio de Janeiro 2016 (gold)

Harrison became the first American to earn an Olympic gold medal in judo when she did so in London. She would repeat the feat in Brazil four years later having already been inducted in the United States Judo Federation Hall of Fame. She would go on to a dominant start to her mixed martial arts career, compiling a 16-1 record before making her UFC debut at UFC 300 opposite Holly Holm. In her bantamweight debut, Harrison earned a second-round stoppage.

Dan Henderson

Greco-Roman Wrestling – Barcelona 1992 (10th); Atlanta 1996 (12th)

“Hendo” twice represented the United States in Greco-Roman wrestling before going on to have one of the most iconic careers in mixed martial arts history. He would earn titles in PRIDE, Strikeforce and the UFC, sharing legendary battles with the likes of Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, Michael Bisping, Antônio Rogério Nogueira, to name a few.

Kevin Jackson

Freestyle Wrestling – Barcelona 1992 (gold)

The four-time All-American wrestler rolled his success onto the world stage when he won gold in Barcelona. When he stepped into the Octagon at UFC 14, he was just the second gold medalist to do so. Jackson won the light heavyweight tournament in July 1997 and fought for the inaugural light heavyweight championship in December 1997, falling to Frank Shamrock.

Daniel Kelly

Judo – Sydney 2000 (9th); Athens 2004 (7th); Beijing 2008 (21st); London 2012 (17th)