Oliver Jimenez Is In A League Of His Own | UFC Fight Pass

Six-time national Muay Thai champion and Fury FC amateur bantamweight champion Oliver Jimenez is set to make his MMA debut at Fury FC 60 on UFC FIGHT PASS.

With a style comparable to Max Holloway and Petr Yan, Jimenez is already having trouble finding fights in Texas without ever having fought in a cage professionally. His fear is that with a performance that can’t be anything less than dominant, on top of his existing reputation, he’ll already have scared off everybody in the region.

“I don’t think there’s anybody in Houston that gives me trouble with striking,” Jimenez said. “I’ve been all over the country fighting in different tournaments, and the tournament style has helped me because you never know the kind of fighter you’re going to get so you have to adjust. I feel like that has given me more experience than most MMA fighters. They’re used to fighting once every three months or something and I’m used to fighting sometimes three times in one weekend. And they’re all different styles, so I have to adjust to everything.”