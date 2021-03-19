Oliveira vs Chandler To Headline UFC 262

A new lightweight champion will be crowned on May 15, as Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler will do battle in the main event of UFC 262 for the 155-pound crown vacated by the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov. UFC 262 is slated to take place live at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

A longtime featherweight contender, Brazil's Oliveira truly found his groove when returning to the lightweight division in 2017. Since then, he has gone 9-1, winning eight straight over the likes of Tony Ferguson, Kevin Lee and Jim Miller on his way to his first UFC title fight against Chandler, a former Bellator champion who made an immediate impact in his UFC debut in January by knocking out Dan Hooker in less than three minutes.

