Oliveira vs Chandler To Headline UFC 262

Lightweights Will Battle For The Vacant Title In May 15 Main Event
Mar. 19, 2021

A new lightweight champion will be crowned on May 15, as Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler will do battle in the main event of UFC 262 for the 155-pound crown vacated by the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov. UFC 262 is slated to take place live at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

A longtime featherweight contender, Brazil's Oliveira truly found his groove when returning to the lightweight division in 2017. Since then, he has gone 9-1, winning eight straight over the likes of Tony Ferguson, Kevin Lee and Jim Miller on his way to his first UFC title fight against Chandler, a former Bellator champion who made an immediate impact in his UFC debut in January by knocking out Dan Hooker in less than three minutes.

lightweight title fight
main event
Follow light heavyweight Glover Teixeira’s daily hustle as he runs his gym in Connecticut while also staying in prime condition at the age of 41.
P3 Fight Life with Glover Teixeira

