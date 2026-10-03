Oliveira Defends BMF Title Against Lopes; Pereira Faces Pavlovich At UFC 335

In the main event, BMF Champion Charles Oliveira defends his title against former featherweight title challenger Diego Lopes, who will make his UFC lightweight debut. Oliveira captured the BMF belt at UFC 326, where he dominated Max Holloway to a five-round unanimous decision.

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Lopes, a two-time title challenger at 145 pounds, has only lost to current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and “The Great’s” next challenger, Movsar Evloev in the Octagon. Outside of those losses, Lopes has dispatched seven other UFC opponents, including knockout wins over top featherweight contenders Steve Garcia and Jean Silva.

In the co-main event, UFC superstar Alex Pereira returns for his second heavyweight matchup, where he’ll take on Russian knockout artist Sergei Pavlovich. The former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight champion faced a tough result in his heavyweight debut, losing to current undisputed heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane at UFC Freedom 250. Now, Pereira looks to put himself right back into the heavyweight title picture with a win over the No. 2 ranked contender.