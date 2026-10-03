Oliveira Defends BMF Title Against Lopes; Pereira Faces Pavlovich At UFC 335
Don't Miss UFC 335 In Las Vegas On December 12 As Some Of The Biggest Names In Combat Sports Collide Inside T-Mobile Arena
By Kevin Schuster
• Oct. 4, 2026
The Octagon returns to Las Vegas on December 12 with two massive fights featuring some of the UFC’s biggest stars.
In the main event, BMF Champion Charles Oliveira defends his title against former featherweight title challenger Diego Lopes, who will make his UFC lightweight debut. Oliveira captured the BMF belt at UFC 326, where he dominated Max Holloway to a five-round unanimous decision.
Lopes, a two-time title challenger at 145 pounds, has only lost to current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and “The Great’s” next challenger, Movsar Evloev in the Octagon. Outside of those losses, Lopes has dispatched seven other UFC opponents, including knockout wins over top featherweight contenders Steve Garcia and Jean Silva.
In the co-main event, UFC superstar Alex Pereira returns for his second heavyweight matchup, where he’ll take on Russian knockout artist Sergei Pavlovich. The former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight champion faced a tough result in his heavyweight debut, losing to current undisputed heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane at UFC Freedom 250. Now, Pereira looks to put himself right back into the heavyweight title picture with a win over the No. 2 ranked contender.
Alex Pereira walks to the Octagon prior to his light heavyweight title fight against Magomed Ankalaev of Russia at T-Mobile Arena on October 04, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Pavlovich is riding a three-fight winning streak, with key victories over Waldo Cortes Acosta and Jairzinho Rozenstruik. He returned to his devastating knockout ways in his most recent outing, stopping Tallison Teixeira in less than a minute.
A former interim-title challenger himself, Pavlovich will look to make another statement in the heavyweight division and put his name back in the title conversation with a win over one of the UFC’s biggest stars.
Don’t miss UFC 335: Oliveira vs Lopes on Saturday, December 12, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.