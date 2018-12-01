Oliveira Is Changing The Narrative

After being sent back to the lightweight class in 2017 following a series of missed marks making weight at featherweight, Oliveira has looked spectacular, going 4-1 with four finishes. But there was always something in the back of his head regarding a return to 145 pounds. Three consecutive wins over Clay Guida, Christos Giagos and Jim Miller seems to have put those desires on the backburner for the moment, and as he approaches his Saturday bout against David Teymur, it’s full speed ahead at 155.

“He is a great fighter,” said Oliveira of his foe. “He has a nice win streak in the UFC, he has great striking, and likes to go for the finish. His aggression and striking are his strong points, but these are also what will make this the type of fight I love.”

Considering that Oliveira has picked up an extra $50,000 the last three times he’s stepped into the Octagon, the prospect of another bonus-winning fight sits just fine with the man who broke into the UFC record books last year when he forced Giagos to tap out and became the promotion’s all-time submission king, breaking his tie with Hall of Famer Royce Gracie.

“The UFC is the best MMA promotion in the world, with the best fighters,” Oliveira said. “When you hold a record with the UFC, it is big. And Royce Gracie is a legend, so to hold a record that he held makes me happy.”

