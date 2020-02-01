Oleksiejczuk Poised To Bounce Back

But then came round two, and Saint Preux dug deep to pull out the veteran experience he needed to catch Oleksiejczuk in his patented Von Flue choke and end the fight at 2:14 of the frame in Copenhagen.

Just like that, Oleksiejczuk went from a possible three-fight winning streak to a loss. Looking back, though, he was able to pull some positives from the bout.

“The consistency of my offense was a positive, for sure,” he said. “The fact that I almost defeated him in the first round gave me motivation that I can beat big names, like a former title challenger. I did not win, but I know I could. In the first round, I almost did and in fact I made him my punching bag in that round. It’s a shame I did not win that one at the end.”

It’s part of the learning process at this level of MMA, though, and every fighter hopes that by the time he gets in position to challenge for a title, all those necessary lessons have been learned. That’s a reality Oleksiejczuk became aware of in his third pro fight in 2014, when he was submitted by Jan Kwiaton.

“Straight after that loss I went to the gym to work harder and better,” he said. “I knew I needed to do it to get better as a fighter. A loss is a part of our job. It’s unwanted and one you want to avoid, but you need to be ready if it comes from time to time. I am extremely motivated after every loss to not get another too soon.”

The first time Oleksiejczuk failed to get his hand raised, he only put together one win before it happened again. The second time, he went on the 9-0 tear that brought him to the UFC.