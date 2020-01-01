Oleinik Honored To Fight With The World's Most Dangerous

Calling the 42-year-old a veteran doesn’t quite seem to do justice to the amount of experience Oleinik has accrued in a career that spans three decades and includes one year, 2008, where he fought as many times between April and October, inclusive, as his opponent this weekend, Maurice Greene, has in his entire career to date.

So what is it that motivates the submission specialist to continue stepping into the cage?

“I do this better than everything else,” said Oleinik, who enters Saturday’s showdown with Greene with a 57-13-1 record overall and a 6-4 mark inside the UFC cage.

While the comment was somewhat tongue in cheek and plenty of people make light of their professional pursuits by suggesting that can’t do anything else particularly well, this isn’t the same as someone spending years waiting tables because their acting career never got off the ground.

At an age when many of his contemporaries have already called it quits and moved on to the next phase of their personal and professional lives, Oleinik remains a Top 15 fighter in the UFC heavyweight division, a fact that brings him a great deal of pride.