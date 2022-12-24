Ohio Football’s Favorite Fighters | UFC Fight Pass

Caden Campolieti LB – Conor McGregor

I like Conor because I grew up watching him when I was young, and I love his confidence and the swagger he brings in and outside the Octagon. He isn’t afraid of anything and will do and say what he wants whenever. He is the GOAT and there will be nobody like him ever.

Griffin Davies DE – Sean O’Malley

Arguably the most electric fighter in the scene right now. Super entertaining to watch with his knockout ability and a great personality for the UFC. Hope he gets his chance at the belt here soon.

Subscribe To UFC Fight Pass Today!

Tyler Walton WR – Israel Adesanya

He is a warrior and I think he shows the true definition of determination. He is comfortable being uncomfortable and his mindset is champion-caliber. Even though he took a loss last fight he did stick his chest out and kept his head high and said he will be back. No doubt he is going to bounce back and finish his legendary run. He is the true definition of a fearless competitor.

Jake Neatherton RB – Conor McGregor

His fights are always fun to watch and he’s had some great knockouts.

Keye Thompson LB – Conor McGregor

He is the best show time performer, hands down, and has changed the way the UFC is in so many ways. I will say an up-and-coming superstar in MMA is Cobey “The Don” Fehr.

For the greatest action in the world of combat sports, sign up TODAY for UFC FIGHT PASS!