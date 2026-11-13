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A general view of the scale used to weigh Zuffa Boxing athletes
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Official Weigh-In Results | Zuffa Boxing 13

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing Saturday, November 14, In Riyadh
Nov. 13, 2026

Riyadh Season Zuffa Boxing 13 takes place Saturday, November 14 at The Venue, with the first bout at 8 AM ET. The seven-fight card is headlined by a 10-round super middleweight bout between Carlos Adames of the Dominican Republic and Gerome Warburton of Wales. The main card also features Australia's Jason Moloney against Mexico's Andres Teran at bantamweight, and France's Bruno Surace against Poland's Kamil Bednarek at super middleweight. Four preliminary bouts span heavyweight to lightweight. The event streams on Paramount+ and airs on Sky Sports, with tickets available at webook.com.

Date: Saturday, November 14 

Time: 8 AM ET 

Venue: The Venue, Riyadh 

Broadcast: Paramount+, Sky Sports 

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Tickets: webook.com

Zuffa Boxing 13 Official Weigh-In Results:

graphic showing the Zuffa Boxing 13 fight card

MAIN CARD

Super Middleweight – 10 Rounds Carlos Adames (165) vs Gerome Warburton (165)

Bantamweight – 10 Rounds Jason Moloney (117.5) vs Andres Teran (119.5)

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Super Middleweight – 10 Rounds Bruno Surace (168) vs Kamil Bednarek (167)

PRELIMS

Heavyweight – 6 Rounds Jakhongir Zokirov (260) vs Brandon Colantonio (230)

Middleweight – 10 Rounds Radzhab Butaev (160) vs Alexander Castro (158.5)

Lightweight – 8 Rounds Ivan Ortiz (135) vs Dariial Kuchmenov (134.5)

Light Heavyweight – 8 Rounds Tullo Boymatov (174.5) vs Moro Kanla (174)

Featherweights — 4 Rounds Abdulaziz Alotaibi (124) vs Ezra Ssali ()

Welterweights — 4 Rounds Rayan Awaji (144) vs Sudais Lubega (145.5) 

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Riyadh Season
Zuffa Boxing 13