Official Weigh-In Results | Zuffa Boxing 13

Riyadh Season Zuffa Boxing 13 takes place Saturday, November 14 at The Venue, with the first bout at 8 AM ET. The seven-fight card is headlined by a 10-round super middleweight bout between Carlos Adames of the Dominican Republic and Gerome Warburton of Wales. The main card also features Australia's Jason Moloney against Mexico's Andres Teran at bantamweight, and France's Bruno Surace against Poland's Kamil Bednarek at super middleweight. Four preliminary bouts span heavyweight to lightweight. The event streams on Paramount+ and airs on Sky Sports, with tickets available at webook.com.