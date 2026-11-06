Official Weigh-In Results | Zuffa Boxing 12

Former WBO cruiserweight world champion Chris Billam-Smith headlines in a 10-round all-British clash with Chev Clarke, a matchup that tests whether the experienced Bournemouth man can hold off a hungry domestic rival and stay in the title picture.

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In the co-main event, former British middleweight champion Denzel Bentley meets Shane Mosley Jr. over 10 rounds, pairing Bentley’s home-crowd power against the son of a Hall of Famer looking for a statement win on UK soil. The heavyweights open the main card as Da’Mazion Vanhouter and Ivan Balaz meet over eight rounds, with both men aiming to climb in a crowded division. With six bouts on the main card and Zach Parker leading the prelims, Z12 offers big time fights from top to bottom.

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ZUFFA BOXING 12 OFFICIAL WEIGHTS: