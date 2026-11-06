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A general view of the scale used to weigh Zuffa Boxing athletes
Zuffa Boxing

Official Weigh-In Results | Zuffa Boxing 12

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing At Copper Box Arena In London On November 7, 2026
By Zuffa Boxing Staff Report • Nov. 6, 2026

Zuffa Boxing returns to London on Saturday, November 7, as Zuffa Boxing 12 takes over the Copper Box Arena, live on Sky Sports and Paramount+

Former WBO cruiserweight world champion Chris Billam-Smith headlines in a 10-round all-British clash with Chev Clarke, a matchup that tests whether the experienced Bournemouth man can hold off a hungry domestic rival and stay in the title picture. 

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In the co-main event, former British middleweight champion Denzel Bentley meets Shane Mosley Jr. over 10 rounds, pairing Bentley’s home-crowd power against the son of a Hall of Famer looking for a statement win on UK soil. The heavyweights open the main card as Da’Mazion Vanhouter and Ivan Balaz meet over eight rounds, with both men aiming to climb in a crowded division. With six bouts on the main card and Zach Parker leading the prelims, Z12 offers big time fights from top to bottom.

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ZUFFA BOXING 12 OFFICIAL WEIGHTS:

graphic displaying the full Zuffa Boxing 12 fight card

MAIN CARD

  • Cruiserweight — 10 rounds: Chris Billam-Smith (199.5) vs Chev Clarke (198.8)
  • Middleweight — 10 rounds: Denzel Bentley (160) vs Shane Mosley Jr. (160)
  • Heavyweight — 8 rounds: Da'Mazion Vanhouter (230.6) vs Ivan Balaz (244.8)
  • Middleweight — 8 rounds: Sam Hickey (161.4) vs Amaury Massenaux (160.6)
  • Super Lightweight — 6 rounds: Kayla Allen (142.5) vs Julia Igel (142.4)
  • Cruiserweight — 8 rounds: Lucas Roehrig (199.7) vs Connal McDonald (199.8)

PRELIMS

  • Light Heavyweight — 10 rounds: Zach Parker (174.9) vs Umar Dzambekov (174.8)
  • Middleweight — 4 rounds: Vinnie Kemp (156.2) vs Liam McElhinney (155.3)
  • Featherweight — 8 rounds: Masood Abdullah (125.4) vs Adan Palma (124.8)

MORE Z12: Clarke Inevitable | "The Gentleman" Avenges | Vanhouter Hunts Greatness | Mosley Jr Champ Quality | Allen Ready | Bentley Interview | Hickey Interview

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