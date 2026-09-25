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Official Weigh-In Results | Zuffa Boxing 11

The Athletes Of Fisher vs Pirotton Step On The Scale To Make It Official For September 26, 2026 In London
By Zuffa Boxing Staff Report • Sep. 25, 2026

Zuffa Boxing 11 lands at Copper Box Arena in London on Saturday, September 26, headlined by a heavyweight clash between unbeaten British favorite Johnny Fisher and Belgium's Michael Pirotton. Fisher has built his profile through steady progress at heavyweight, and this 10-round main event gives him another opportunity to test that momentum against an opponent with the frame and power to disrupt it. The main card also features a notable women's addition to the promotion's schedule: Kayla Allen faces Edina Kiss in a six-round super lightweight bout. Allen's matchup adds depth to a card that already includes a light heavyweight matchup between Craig Richards and Radivoje Kalajdzic, plus middleweight action from Louis Greene, Lee Cutler, Cesar Mateo Tapia, and Leo Ruiz, rounding out a night built around a mix of established names and rising contenders across multiple divisions.

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Fans can catch all the action live from Copper Box Arena when Zuffa Boxing 11 airs Saturday, September 26. The event will stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. and broadcast via Sky Sports for UK audiences, giving fans on both sides of the Atlantic a way to watch the full card, including undercard bouts from Rogelio Romero, Alexis de la Cerda, and Fred Pullen.

Zuffa Boxing 11 Official Weights:

graphic displaying the full Zuffa Boxing 11 fight card

MAIN CARD

HEAVYWEIGHT MAIN EVENT - 10 ROUNDS: Johnny Fisher () vs Michael Pirotton ()

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT - 10 ROUNDS: Craig Richards () vs Radivoje Kalajdzic ()

ZB11: Fight Card Preview | Fisher Interview | Pirotton Interview

MIDDLEWEIGHT - 10 ROUNDS: Lee Cutler () vs Louis Greene ()

SUPER WELTERWEIGHT - 6 ROUNDS: Alex MacMillan () vs Guillaume Azagier ()

MIDDLEWEIGHT - 10 ROUNDS: Cesar Mateo Tapia () vs Leo Ruiz ()

WELTERWEIGHT - 6 ROUNDS: Kayla Allen () vs Lisa Mronz ()

PRELIMS

CRUISERWEIGHT - 8 ROUNDS: Rogelio Romero () vs Aurel Ignat ()

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FEATHERWEIGHT - 8 ROUNDS: Alexis de la Cerda () vs Cain Lewis ()

LIGHTWEIGHT - 4 ROUNDS: Fred Pullen () vs Leonardo Faretina ()

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Copper Box Arena
London
Johnny Fisher
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