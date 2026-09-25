Official Weigh-In Results | Zuffa Boxing 11

The Athletes Of Fisher vs Pirotton Step On The Scale To Make It Official For September 26, 2026 In London
By Zuffa Boxing Staff Report
• Sep. 25, 2026
Zuffa Boxing 11 lands at Copper Box Arena in London on Saturday, September 26, headlined by a heavyweight clash between unbeaten British favorite Johnny Fisher and Belgium's Michael Pirotton. Fisher has built his profile through steady progress at heavyweight, and this 10-round main event gives him another opportunity to test that momentum against an opponent with the frame and power to disrupt it. The main card also features a notable women's addition to the promotion's schedule: Kayla Allen faces Edina Kiss in a six-round super lightweight bout. Allen's matchup adds depth to a card that already includes a light heavyweight matchup between Craig Richards and Radivoje Kalajdzic, plus middleweight action from Louis Greene, Lee Cutler, Cesar Mateo Tapia, and Leo Ruiz, rounding out a night built around a mix of established names and rising contenders across multiple divisions.
Fans can catch all the action live from Copper Box Arena when Zuffa Boxing 11 airs Saturday, September 26. The event will stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. and broadcast via Sky Sports for UK audiences, giving fans on both sides of the Atlantic a way to watch the full card, including undercard bouts from Rogelio Romero, Alexis de la Cerda, and Fred Pullen.
Zuffa Boxing 11 Official Weights:
MAIN CARD
HEAVYWEIGHT MAIN EVENT - 10 ROUNDS: Johnny Fisher () vs Michael Pirotton ()