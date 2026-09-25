Official Weigh-In Results | Zuffa Boxing 11

Zuffa Boxing 11 lands at Copper Box Arena in London on Saturday, September 26, headlined by a heavyweight clash between unbeaten British favorite Johnny Fisher and Belgium's Michael Pirotton. Fisher has built his profile through steady progress at heavyweight, and this 10-round main event gives him another opportunity to test that momentum against an opponent with the frame and power to disrupt it. The main card also features a notable women's addition to the promotion's schedule: Kayla Allen faces Edina Kiss in a six-round super lightweight bout. Allen's matchup adds depth to a card that already includes a light heavyweight matchup between Craig Richards and Radivoje Kalajdzic, plus middleweight action from Louis Greene, Lee Cutler, Cesar Mateo Tapia, and Leo Ruiz, rounding out a night built around a mix of established names and rising contenders across multiple divisions.