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A general view of the scale used to weigh Zuffa Boxing athletes
Zuffa Boxing

Official Weigh-In Results | Zuffa Boxing 08

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing June 28 At The Cosmopolitan In Las Vegas
Jun. 27, 2026

On June 28, Zuffa Boxing lands at the iconic Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas with a fight card that demands your attention.

The main card for Zuffa Boxing 08 opens with a lightweight contest between Edwin De Los Santos of the Dominican Republic and Mexico's Jose Valenzuela, scheduled for ten rounds. De Los Santos has built a reputation as an aggressive finisher, while Valenzuela brings a well-rounded technical style, making this an interesting stylistic matchup to open the show. The second bout on the card shifts to featherweight, where Mexico's Omar Trinidad faces Jerwin Ancajas of the Philippines, also over ten rounds.

How To Watch Zuffa Boxing 08 In Your Country

Prelim action is set to kick off at 5pm ET / 2pm PT and main card bouts scheduled for 8pm ET / 5pm PT. The entire vent can be streamed live on Paramount+.

Zuffa Boxing 08 Official Weigh-In Results:

Graphic advertising the full fight card for Zuffa Boxing 08, set to take place June 28, 2026 in Las Vegas

MAIN CARD 

MAIN EVENT - LIGHTWEIGHT – 10 ROUNDS: EDWIN DE LOS SANTOS (134.5) vs JOSE VALENZUELA (134.5)

Preview The Full Zuffa Boxing 08 Card | Tickets On Sale For Zuffa Boxing In Dublin

CO-MAIN EVENT - FEATHERWEIGHT – 10 ROUNDS: OMAR TRINIDAD (125.5) vs JERWIN ANCAJAS (125.5)

WELTERWEIGHT – 10 ROUNDS: CAIN SANDOVAL (146.5) vs BRANDUN LEE (146.5)

PRELIMS

BANTAMWEIGHT – 10 ROUNDS: FLOYD DIAZ (117.5) vs ANDRES TERAN (117)

LIGHTWEIGHT – 8 ROUNDS: TONY HIRSCH JR. (135) vs JAYBRIO PE BENITO (139)*

MORE ZB08: 'La Grenada' Set To Explode | Valenzuela Runs It Back | Trinidad Interview | Same Goal For Ancajas | Lee Ready To Rock | Diaz Interview

WELTERWEIGHT – 8 ROUNDS: DAMONI CATO-CAIN (146) vs VERNON BROWN (146.5)

LIGHTWEIGHT – 6 ROUNDS: BRADY OCHOA (133.5) vs ADRIAN SERRANO (134.5)

HEAVYWEIGHT – 6 ROUNDS: JAKHONGIR ZOKIROV (253) vs ZACHARY SPILLER (256)

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*Jaybrio Pe Benito weighed in above the lightweight limit. Fight proceeds as scheduled.