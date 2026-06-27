Official Weigh-In Results | Zuffa Boxing 08

The main card for Zuffa Boxing 08 opens with a lightweight contest between Edwin De Los Santos of the Dominican Republic and Mexico's Jose Valenzuela, scheduled for ten rounds. De Los Santos has built a reputation as an aggressive finisher, while Valenzuela brings a well-rounded technical style, making this an interesting stylistic matchup to open the show. The second bout on the card shifts to featherweight, where Mexico's Omar Trinidad faces Jerwin Ancajas of the Philippines, also over ten rounds.

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Prelim action is set to kick off at 5pm ET / 2pm PT and main card bouts scheduled for 8pm ET / 5pm PT. The entire vent can be streamed live on Paramount+.

Zuffa Boxing 08 Official Weigh-In Results: