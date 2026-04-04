Official Weigh-In Results | Zuffa Boxing 05

Zuffa Boxing returns to Meta APEX on April 5 with Zuffa Boxing 05: Cortes vs Garcia.
In the main event, Andres Cortes puts his lightweight credentials on the line against hard-hitting Dominican Republic contender Eridson Garcia in a 10-round showdown that promises fireworks from the opening bell. In the co-main, Filipino fan-favorite Mark Magsayo collides with Ireland's Feargal McCrory in a featherweight clash that could steal the whole show.
MAIN CARD | 9PM ET / 6PM PT
PRELIMS | 6:30PM ET / 3:30PM PT
MAIN CARD
10 Round Lightweight Main Event: Andres Cortes (135) vs Eridson Garcia (135)
10 Round Lightweight Co-Main Event: Mark Magsayo (134) vs Feargal McCrory (135)
Sunday's Full Fight Card Preview
10 Round Featherweight Bout: Azat Hovhannisyan (126) vs Eduardo Baez (125)
PRELIMS
8 Round Featherweight Bout: Alexis De La Cerda (125.5) vs Ervin Fuller III (125.5)
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8 Round Lightweight Bout: Robert Meriwether III (135) vs Tony Hirsch (134)
8 Round Welterweight Bout: Jorge Maravillo (149.5)* vs Elias Diaz (147)
MORE ZB05: Garcia Interview | Cortes Interview | McCrory's Hard Yards | Magsayo Looking Good
8 Round Featherweight Bout: Troy Nash (127) vs Bryan Rodriguez (127.5)**
*Maravillo weighed in above the welterweight limit.
*Rodriguez weighed in above the featherweight limit.