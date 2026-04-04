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Official Weigh-In Results | Zuffa Boxing 05

Zuffa Boxing 05: Cortes vs Garcia Airs Sunday, April 5 On Paramount+
Apr. 4, 2026

Zuffa Boxing returns to Meta APEX on April 5 with Zuffa Boxing 05: Cortes vs Garcia.

Cold Open | Zuffa Boxing 05
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Cold Open | Zuffa Boxing 05
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In the main event, Andres Cortes puts his lightweight credentials on the line against hard-hitting Dominican Republic contender Eridson Garcia in a 10-round showdown that promises fireworks from the opening bell. In the co-main, Filipino fan-favorite Mark Magsayo collides with Ireland's Feargal McCrory in a featherweight clash that could steal the whole show.

MAIN CARD  |  9PM ET / 6PM PT

PRELIMS  |  6:30PM ET / 3:30PM PT

Watch It All On Paramount+

MAIN CARD

10 Round Lightweight Main Event: Andres Cortes (135) vs Eridson Garcia (135)

10 Round Lightweight Co-Main Event: Mark Magsayo (134) vs Feargal McCrory (135)

Sunday's Full Fight Card Preview

10 Round Featherweight Bout: Azat Hovhannisyan (126) vs Eduardo Baez (125)

Graphic displaying the Zuffa Boxing 5 card

PRELIMS

8 Round Featherweight Bout: Alexis De La Cerda (125.5) vs Ervin Fuller III (125.5)

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8 Round Lightweight Bout: Robert Meriwether III (135) vs Tony Hirsch (134)

8 Round Welterweight Bout: Jorge Maravillo (149.5)* vs Elias Diaz (147)

MORE ZB05: Garcia Interview | Cortes Interview | McCrory's Hard Yards | Magsayo Looking Good

8 Round Featherweight Bout: Troy Nash (127) vs Bryan Rodriguez (127.5)**

 

*Maravillo weighed in above the welterweight limit.

*Rodriguez weighed in above the featherweight limit.

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