Official Weigh-In Results | Zuffa Boxing 01

The Weights Of The Athletes Competing On The Walsh vs Ocampo Event On January 23 In Las Vegas
By Zuffa Boxing Staff Report
• Jan. 22, 2026
The newly renamed Meta APEX in Las Vegas will swap the UFC's Octagon for the Zuffa Boxing ring as a new era for boxing begins on Friday, January 23. Zuffa Boxing kicks off with an eight-bout lineup featuring 16 boxers whose combined career record stands at 227 wins, nine losses.
The card will stream live on Paramount+from the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, and take place the night before UFC 324. Prelims will kick off at 6pm ET / 3pm PT. Main card action begins at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.
