Callum Walsh poses on the scale during a weigh-in ahead of his light middleweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on September 12, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix)
Zuffa Boxing
Weigh-in

Official Weigh-In Results | Zuffa Boxing 01

The Weights Of The Athletes Competing On The Walsh vs Ocampo Event On January 23 In Las Vegas
By Zuffa Boxing Staff Report • Jan. 22, 2026

The newly renamed Meta APEX in Las Vegas will swap the UFC's Octagon for the Zuffa Boxing ring as a new era for boxing begins on Friday, January 23. Zuffa Boxing kicks off with an eight-bout lineup featuring 16 boxers whose combined career record stands at 227 wins, nine losses.

The card will stream live on Paramount+ from the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, and take place the night before UFC 324. Prelims will kick off at 6pm ET / 3pm PT. Main card action begins at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

Preview The Entire Card Here

Zuffa Boxing 01 Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Middleweight Bout, 10 Rounds: Callum Walsh () vs Carlos Ocampo ()

Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout, 10 Rounds: Misael Rodriguez () vs Austin Deanda ()

Welterweight Bout, 10 Rounds: Cain Sandoval () vs Julian Rodriguez ()

Zuffa Boxing | The Arrival
/

PRELIMS

Featherweight Bout, 10 Rounds: Omar Cande Trinidad () vs Max Ornelas ()

Bantamweight Bout, 8 Rounds: Floyd Diaz () vs Guillermo Gutierrez ()

Bantamweight Bout, 6 Rounds: Emiliano Cardenas () vs Marcus Cortez Harris ()

Lightweight Bout, 6 Rounds: Robert Meriwether III () vs Cesar Correa ()

Featherweight Bout, 6 Rounds: Troy Nash () vs Jaycob Ramos ()

