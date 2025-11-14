Official Weigh-In Results | VeChain UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs Makhachev

UFC returns to Madison Square Garden with a historic card headlined by pair of championship super fights. In the main event, UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena looks to fend off former UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. The co-main event will see No. 1 ranked women’s pound-for-pound fighter and UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defend her title against No. 2 ranked pound-for-pound Zhang Weili.
VeCHAIN UFC 322: DELLA MADDALENA vs MAKHACHEV takes place Sat., November 15 at Madison Square Garden in New York City with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPNNEWS, ESPN Deportes and Disney+, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT on ESPN+, Disney+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.
Title bouts scheduled for five rounds each. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds each.
VeChain UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs Makhachev Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Welterweight Title Bout: Jack Della Maddalena (169.8) vs Islam Makhachev (170)
Co-Main Event - Women’s Flyweight Title Bout: Valentina Shevchenko (124.6) vs Zhang Weili (124.6)
Welterweight Bout: Sean Brady (169.4) vs Michael Morales (170.6)
Welterweight Bout: Leon Edwards (170) vs Carlos Prates (169.6)
Lightweight Bout: Beneil Dariush (157.2)* vs Benoît Saint Denis (155.6)
PRELIMS
Middleweight Bout: Bo Nickal (185.8) vs Rodolfo Vieira (186)
Middleweight Bout: Roman Kopylov (185.2) vs Gregory Rodrigues (185.8)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Erin Blanchfield (125.8) vs Tracy Cortez (125.6)
Bantamweight Bout: Malcolm Wellmaker (143.6) vs Ethyn Ewing (145.2)
EARLY PRELIMS
Middleweight Bout: Kyle Daukaus (186) vs Gerald Meerschaert (185.6)
Featherweight Bout: Pat Sabatini (145.6) vs Chepe Mariscal (145.6)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill (115.6) vs Fatima Kline (115.4)
Middleweight Bout: Baisangur Susurkaev (185.2) vs Eric McConico (185.6)
Lightweight Bout: Viacheslav Borshchev (155.8) vs Matheus Camilo (155.8)
*Beneil Dariush weighed-in above the lightweight limit of 156 pounds. Dariush forfeits 20 percent of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.
