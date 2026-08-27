Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Shanghai

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: NURMAGOMEDOV vs SONG will take place in prime time on Saturday, August 29 at the Pudong Development Bank Shanghai Oriental Sports Center, with the first fight starting at 3am ET / 12am PT, and the main card at 6am ET / 3am PT. Catch all the action on Paramount+.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Nurmagomedov vs Song Weigh-In Results: