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Umar Nurmagomedov of Russia poses on the scale during the UFC 272 ceremonial weigh-in at UFC T-Mobile Arena on March 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
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Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Shanghai

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing August 29 At UFC Fight Night: Nurmagomedov vs Song In China
By UFC Staff Report • Aug. 28, 2026

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: NURMAGOMEDOV vs SONG will take place in prime time on Saturday, August 29 at the Pudong Development Bank Shanghai Oriental Sports Center, with the first fight starting at 3am ET / 12am PT, and the main card at 6am ET / 3am PT. Catch all the action on Paramount+.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Nurmagomedov vs Song Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Bantamweight Bout: Umar Nurmagomedov (135.5) vs Song Yadong (136)

Co-Main Event - Women’s Strawweight: Yan Xiaonan (115.5) vs Denise Gomes (115) 

UFC Shanghai Fight By Fight Preview

Bantamweight Bout: Aoriqileng (135.5) vs Kai Asakura (135.5)   

Flyweight Bout: Alex Perez () vs Sumudaerji (125) 

Light Heavyweight Bout: Liu Ce (206) vs Levi Rodrigues Jr. (206)   

Flyweight Bout: Bilal Hasan (124.5) vs Nilson Rojas (124.5)  

PRELIMS

Flyweight Bout: Namsrai Batbayar () vs Andre Lima (127)*

Flyweight Bout: Rei Tsuruya (125) vs Kevin Borjas ()   

Featherweight Bout: Jack Jenkins (145.5) vs Sean Woodson ()

MORE SHANGHAI: Main Event Face-To-Face Interview | Yan's Vision | Umar Interview | Song Interview | Gomes' Big Moment | Polastri's Fight | Asakura's Location | Jenkins Back

Bantamweight Bout: Xiao Long (135) vs Francesco Nuzzi (136)

Bantamweight Bout: Lawrence Lui (135.5) vs Hector Santiago (135)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Xiong Jingnan () vs Julia Polastri ()

Welterweight Bout: Ding Meng (170) vs Cam Nelson (170)

*Andre Lima weighed-in above the 126 pound flyweight limit. 

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