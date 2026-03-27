Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Seattle

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ADESANYA vs PYFER takes place Saturday, March 28 in Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena. The prelims will air at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, followed by the main card airing at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bout scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Pyfer Official Weigh-In Results: