Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Seattle

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Of UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Pyfer, At Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena On March 28, 2026
By UFC Staff Report
• Mar. 27, 2026
UFC returns to Seattle, WA for a second straight year with a thrilling middleweight contest that sees former division champion and current No. 4 ranked contender Israel Adesanyasquare off with No. 14 Joe Pyfer. Also on the card, a showdown between top ranked flyweights as No. 3 Alexa Grassocollides with No. 5 Maycee Barber.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ADESANYA vs PYFER takes place Saturday, March 28 in Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena. The prelims will air at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, followed by the main card airing at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bout scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Pyfer Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Israel Adesanya (186) vs Joe Pyfer (186)