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Israel Adesanya of Nigeria poses on the scale during the UFC 281 ceremonial weigh-in at Radio City Music Hall on November 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
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Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Seattle

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Of UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Pyfer, At Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena On March 28, 2026
By UFC Staff Report • Mar. 27, 2026

UFC returns to Seattle, WA for a second straight year with a thrilling middleweight contest that sees former division champion and current No. 4 ranked contender Israel Adesanya square off with No. 14 Joe Pyfer. Also on the card, a showdown between top ranked flyweights as No. 3 Alexa Grasso collides with No. 5 Maycee Barber.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ADESANYA vs PYFER takes place Saturday, March 28 in Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena. The prelims will air at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, followed by the main card airing at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bout scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Pyfer Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Israel Adesanya (186) vs Joe Pyfer (186)

Co-Main Event - Women’s Flyweight Bout: Alexa Grasso (126) vs Maycee Barber (125)

Welterweight Bout: Michael Chiesa (170) vs Niko Price (170)

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Featherweight Bout: Julian Erosa (145) vs Lerryan Douglas (146)

Middleweight Bout: Mansur Abdul-Malik (185) vs Yousri Belgaroui (186)

Lightweight Bout: Terrance McKinney (156) vs Kyle Nelson (156)

PRELIMS

Lightweight Bout: Ignacio Bahamondes (155) vs Tofiq Musayev (155)  

Lightweight Bout: Chase Hooper (155) vs Lance Gibson Jr. (156)

Heavyweight Bout: Marcin Tybura (248) vs Tyrell Fortune (259) 

MORE UFC SEATTLE: Grasso's Details | Barber Interview | Pyfer Matures | Adesanya's Arc | Adesanya Interview | Hooper Interview | Chiesa Interview

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Casey O’Neill (124) vs Gabriella Fernandes (125)  

Light Heavyweight Bout: Navajo Stirling (204) vs Bruno Lopes (204)

Bantamweight Bout: Ricky Simon (135) vs Adrian Yanez (135) 

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Alexia Thainara (115) vs Bruna Brasil (115)

Watch UFC on Paramount+ Plans start at $8.99 per month

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Pyfer, live from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington on March 28, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/ 2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.

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