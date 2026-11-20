UFC Fight Night: Procházka vs Stirling airs at a special time on Saturday, November 21. Prelims kick off at 10am ET / 7am PT, while main card action gets underway at 1pm ET / 10am PT. The entire event can be streamed live on Paramount+.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds each.

UFC Fight Night: Procházka vs Stirling Official Weigh-In Results: