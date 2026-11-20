The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing November 21 At UFC Fight Night: Procházka vs Stirling
By UFC Staff Report
• Nov. 20, 2026
Following last year’s successful debut, UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, returns to Doha in partnership with Visit Qatar on Saturday, November 21, as former light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka faces undefeated ranked contender Navajo Stirling in a five-round main event at ABHA Arena. In the co-main event, former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling takes on rising featherweight Kevin Vallejos, who has won seven fights in a row.
UFC Fight Night: Procházka vs Stirling airs at a special time on Saturday, November 21. Prelims kick off at 10am ET / 7am PT, while main card action gets underway at 1pm ET / 10am PT. The entire event can be streamed live on Paramount+.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds each.
UFC Fight Night: Procházka vs Stirling Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Jiří Procházka () vs Navajo Stirling ()
Co-Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Aljamain Sterling () vs Kevin Vallejos ()