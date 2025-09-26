Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Perth

The Official Weights Of The Fighters Competing At UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs Reyes, Live From Perth, Western Australia On September 27
By UFC Staff Report
• Sep. 26, 2025
This weekend, the Octagon returns to RAC Arena for the fourth time as a loaded fight night event touches down in the Western Australia capital. Headlined by a critical matchup of light heavyweight contenders Carlos Ulberg and Dominick Reyes, Saturday’s fight card will add another chapter to the growing history of action-packed events in Perth, Western Australia.
UFC Perth airs on ESPN+ in the United States. Prelims kick off at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card action is set to begin at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs Reyes Official Weigh-In Results:
(This page will be updated live as fighters step on the scale. Official weigh-ins start Friday, September 26 at 6pm ET/3pm PT)
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Carlos Ulberg () vs Dominick Reyes ()
Co-Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Jimmy Crute () vs Ivan Erslan ()
Featherweight Bout: Jack Jenkins () vs Ramon Taveras ()