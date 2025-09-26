 Skip to main content
Side by side image of UFC light heavyweights Carlos Ulberg and Dominick Reyes at official UFC weigh-ins
Weigh-in

Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Perth

The Official Weights Of The Fighters Competing At UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs Reyes, Live From Perth, Western Australia On September 27
By UFC Staff Report • Sep. 26, 2025

This weekend, the Octagon returns to RAC Arena for the fourth time as a loaded fight night event touches down in the Western Australia capital. Headlined by a critical matchup of light heavyweight contenders Carlos Ulberg and Dominick Reyes, Saturday’s fight card will add another chapter to the growing history of action-packed events in Perth, Western Australia.

UFC Perth airs on ESPN+ in the United States. Prelims kick off at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card action is set to begin at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs Reyes Official Weigh-In Results:

(This page will be updated live as fighters step on the scale. Official weigh-ins start Friday, September 26 at 6pm ET/3pm PT)

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Carlos Ulberg () vs Dominick Reyes ()

Co-Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Jimmy Crute () vs Ivan Erslan ()

Featherweight Bout: Jack Jenkins () vs Ramon Taveras ()

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Welterweight Bout: Jake Matthews () vs Neil Magny ()

Heavyweight Bout: Justin Tafa () vs Louie Sutherland ()

Lightweight Bout: Tom Nolan () vs Charlie Campbell ()

PRELIMS

Light Heavyweight Bout: Navajo Stirling () vs Rodolfo Bellato ()

Middleweight Bout: Cameron Rowston () vs Andre Petroski ()

Welterweight Bout: Jonathan Micallef () vs Oban Elliott ()

Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey () vs Rolando Bedoya ()

MORE UFC PERTH: Main Event Spotlight | Reyes Grateful | Ulberg Interview | Thainara's Joy | Cold Open | Magny's Consistency | Jenkins Interview | Stirling Interview | Montague Interview

Bantamweight Bout: Colby Thicknesse () vs Josias Musasa ()

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Michelle Montague () vs Luana Carolina ()

Heavyweight Bout: Brando Pericic () vs Elisha Ellison () 

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Loma Lookboonmee () vs Alexia Thainara ()

Artwork for UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs Reyes, Sept. 27 2025 in Perth, Austrailia

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs Reyes, live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on September 27, 2025. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, followed by the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Tags
Morning Weigh-ins
Official Weigh-In
Live Weigh-Ins
weigh-ins