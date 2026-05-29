Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Macau

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing UFC Fight Night: Song vs Figueiredo At Galaxy Arena In Macau
By UFC Staff Report
• May. 29, 2026
UFC makes a highly anticipated return to Galaxy Arena in Macau, Asia’s premier sports and entertainment destination, with a pivotal showdown in the bantamweight division between China's own No. 5 ranked Song Yadong and former two-time UFC champion, No. 7 ranked Deiveson Figueiredo.
*UFC Fight Night: Song vs Figueiredo starts at a special time: prelims begin at 4am ET/1am PT, followed by the main card at 7am ET/4am PT.*
Heavyweight Bout: Sergei Pavlovich (257) vs Tallison Teixeira (250)
Bantamweight Bout: Kai Asakura (135.5) vs Cameron Smotherman (135.5)
Welterweight Bout: Jake Matthews (170) vs Carlston Harris (170.5)
Flyweight Bout: Alex Perez (125.5) vs Sumudaerji (126)
PRELIMS
Light Heavyweight Bout: YiSak Lee (185) vs Luis Felipe Dias (184.5)
Welterweight Bout: Ding Meng (170.5) vs José Souza (170.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Aoriqileng (135) vs Cody Haddon (135)
Bantamweight Bout: Rei Tsuruya (135) vs Luis Gurule (135)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill (115) vs Xiong Jingnan (115.5)
Featherweight Bout: Zhu Kangjie (145) vs Rodrigo Vera (145)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Loma Lookboonmee (115) vs Jaqueline Amorim (115.5)
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Song vs Figueiredo, live from Galaxy Arena in Macao SAR, China on May 30, 2026. This event starts at a special time: prelims begin at 4am ET/1am PT, followed by the main card at 7am ET/4am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.