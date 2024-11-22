Weigh-In Results | UFC Macau

Former UFC bantamweight champion and No. 3 ranked contender Petr Yan is set to face former UFC flyweight champion and No. 5 ranked bantamweight Deiveson Figueiredo. In the co-main event, former UFC women's strawweight title challenger and No. 2 ranked Yan Xiaonan reignites her championship quest by taking on surging phenom and No. 9 ranked Tabatha Ricci.

UFC Macau airs at a special time on ESPN+

Prelims - 12am PT / 3am ET

Main Card - 3am PT / 6am ET

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Figueiredo Official Weigh-In Results: