Weigh-In Results | UFC Macau

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing November 23 At UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Figueiredo
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: YAN vs FIGUEIREDO is proudly hosted by Galaxy Macau, Asia’s world-class integrated resort and casino, on November 23. The event is set to take place at Macau’s largest indoor arena, Galaxy Macau's newly inaugurated Galaxy Arena.
Former UFC bantamweight champion and No. 3 ranked contender Petr Yan is set to face former UFC flyweight champion and No. 5 ranked bantamweight Deiveson Figueiredo. In the co-main event, former UFC women's strawweight title challenger and No. 2 ranked Yan Xiaonan reignites her championship quest by taking on surging phenom and No. 9 ranked Tabatha Ricci.
UFC Macau airs at a special time on ESPN+
Prelims - 12am PT / 3am ET
Main Card - 3am PT / 6am ET
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Figueiredo Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Bantamweight Bout: Petr Yan (135.5) vs Deiveson Figueiredo (135)
Co-Main Event - Women’s Strawweight Bout: Yan Xiaonan (116) vs Tabatha Ricci (115.5)
Welterweight Bout: Song Kenan (171) vs Muslim Salikhov (170.5)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Wang Cong (126) vs Gabriella Fernandes (126)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Volkan Oezdemir (206) vs Carlos Ulberg (205.5)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Zhang Mingyang (205) vs Ozzy Diaz (205)
PRELIMS
Bantamweight RTU Tournament Final: Baergeng Jieleyisi (135) vs SuYoung You (135.5)
Flyweight RTU Tournament Final: Kiru Sahota (126) vs DongHun Choi (125.5)
Women’s Strawweight RTU Tournament Final: Shi Ming (115.5) vs Feng Xiaocan (115)
Flyweight Bout: Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (125.5) vs Carlos Hernandez (125.5)
Flyweight Bout: Lone’er Kavanagh (126) vs Jose Ochoa (125)
Bantamweight Bout: Xiao Long (135) vs Quang Le (136)
Lightweight Bout: Maheshate (155.5) vs Nikolas Motta (155)
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Figueiredo, live from Galaxy Arena in Macau, China on November 23, 2024. Prelims start at 3am ET/12am PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 6am ET/3am PT.
