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Justin Gaethje, Ilia Topuria, Alex Pereira, Ciryl Gane
UFC FREEDOM 250
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Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Freedom 250

Presented By Crypto.com & RAM: The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing Sunday, June 14 On The South Lawn Of The White House In Washington, DC
By UFC Staff Report • Jun. 13, 2026

UFC FREEDOM 250 will feature some of UFC’s biggest stars. In the main event, UFC lightweight champion and No. 2 ranked pound-for-pound fighter Ilia Topuria will take on interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, while the co-main event pits former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira attempting to win a UFC title in an unprecedented third weight class against Ciryl Gane, a former interim UFC heavyweight champion.

UFC Freedom 250 presented by Crypto.com and Ram, is live from The White House in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, June 14. 

The historic event begins at 8pm ET / 5pm PT and can be streamed live on Paramount+.

How To Watch UFC Freedom 250 In Your Country

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Freedom 250 Official Weigh-In Results:

Main Event - Lightweight Title Bout: Ilia Topuria (155) vs Justin Gaethje (155)

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Co-Main Event - Interim Heavyweight Title Bout: Alex Pereira (251) vs Ciryl Gane (248)

Weigh-In Highlights | UFC Freedom 250
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Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

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Weigh-In Highlights | UFC Freedom 250
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Bantamweight Bout: Sean O'Malley (135.5) vs Aiemann Zahabi (135)

Heavyweight Bout: Josh Hokit (231) vs Derrick Lewis (265)

AMERICAN STORIES: Sean O’MalleySteve GarciaMichael ChandlerKyle DaukausJustin GaethjeDerrick LewisJosh Hokit

Lightweight Bout: Mauricio Ruffy (155) vs Michael Chandler (156)

Middleweight Bout: Bo Nickal (186) vs Kyle Daukaus (186)

WATCH: UFC FREEDOM 250 EMBEDDED

Featherweight Bout: Diego Lopes (146) vs Steve Garcia (146)

*Diego Lopes has also weighed-in at 154.0 pounds as a potential alternate in the lightweight division. 

Don't miss a moment of UFC Freedom 250 presented by Crypto.com and Ram, live from The White House in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, June 14. The historic event begins at 8pm ET/5pm PT and can be streamed live on Paramount+.

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UFC Freedom 250 Presented By Crypto.com and RAM