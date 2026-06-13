Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Freedom 250

UFC Freedom 250 presented by Crypto.com and Ram, is live from The White House in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, June 14.

The historic event begins at 8pm ET / 5pm PT and can be streamed live on Paramount+.

How To Watch UFC Freedom 250 In Your Country

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Freedom 250 Official Weigh-In Results: