Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Freedom 250

UFC FREEDOM 250 will feature some of UFC’s biggest stars. In the main event, UFC lightweight champion and No. 2 ranked pound-for-pound fighter Ilia Topuria will take on interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, while the co-main event pits former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira attempting to win a UFC title in an unprecedented third weight class against Ciryl Gane, a former interim UFC heavyweight champion.
UFC Freedom 250 presented by Crypto.com and Ram, is live from The White House in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, June 14.
The historic event begins at 8pm ET / 5pm PT and can be streamed live on Paramount+.
How To Watch UFC Freedom 250 In Your Country
Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Freedom 250 Official Weigh-In Results:
Main Event - Lightweight Title Bout: Ilia Topuria (155) vs Justin Gaethje (155)
Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview
Co-Main Event - Interim Heavyweight Title Bout: Alex Pereira (251) vs Ciryl Gane (248)
Bantamweight Bout: Sean O'Malley (135.5) vs Aiemann Zahabi (135)
Heavyweight Bout: Josh Hokit (231) vs Derrick Lewis (265)
AMERICAN STORIES: Sean O’Malley | Steve Garcia | Michael Chandler | Kyle Daukaus | Justin Gaethje | Derrick Lewis | Josh Hokit
Lightweight Bout: Mauricio Ruffy (155) vs Michael Chandler (156)
Middleweight Bout: Bo Nickal (186) vs Kyle Daukaus (186)
WATCH: UFC FREEDOM 250 EMBEDDED
Featherweight Bout: Diego Lopes (146) vs Steve Garcia (146)
*Diego Lopes has also weighed-in at 154.0 pounds as a potential alternate in the lightweight division.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Freedom 250 presented by Crypto.com and Ram, live from The White House in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, June 14. The historic event begins at 8pm ET/5pm PT and can be streamed live on Paramount+.