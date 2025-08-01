 Skip to main content
Tatsuro Taira and Hyun Sung Park weighing in
Weigh-in

Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Taira vs Park

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing August 2 At The UFC Apex In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report • Aug. 1, 2025

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a high-stakes flyweight matchup featuring No. 5 ranked contender Tatsuro Taira taking on undefeated rising star Hyun Sung Park in the main event. In addition, No. 10 ranked bantamweight Karol Rosa squares off with No. 12 Nora Cornolle.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: TAIRA vs Park takes place Saturday, August 2 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN and ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will air at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET, followed by the main card airing at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Taira vs Park Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Flyweight Bout:  Tatsuro Taira (126) vs HyunSung Park (126)      

Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Mateusz Rebecki (155.5) vs Chris Duncan (156)  

Lightweight Bout: Elves Brener (155.5) vs Esteban Ribovics (155.5)

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Karol Rosa (136) vs Nora Cornolle (136)

Welterweight Bout: Neil Magny (170.5) vs Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171) 

Featherweight Bout: Danny Silva (144.5) vs Kevin Vallejos (146)  

PRELIMS

Bantamweight Bout: Rinya Nakamura (136) vs Nathan Fletcher (135.5)  

Middleweight Bout: Rodolfo Vieira (185) vs Tresean Gore (189.5)**

Middleweight Bout: Nick Klein (186) vs Andrey Pulyaev (185.5)

Featherweight Bout: Austin Bashi (145.5) vs John Yannis (145.5) 

Flyweight Bout: Rafael Estevam (130)* vs Felipe Bunes (125) 

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Piera Rodriguez (116) vs Ketlen Souza (116) 

*Rafael Estevam weighed-in above the flyweight limit of 126 pounds. 

**Tresean Gore weighed-in above the middleweight limit of 186 pounds. 

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Taira vs Park, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 2, 2025. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

