Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Taira vs Park

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: TAIRA vs Park takes place Saturday, August 2 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN and ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will air at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET, followed by the main card airing at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Taira vs Park Official Weigh-In Results: