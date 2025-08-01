Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Taira vs Park
The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing August 2 At The UFC Apex In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report
• Aug. 1, 2025
UFC returns to UFC APEX with a high-stakes flyweight matchup featuring No. 5 ranked contender Tatsuro Taira taking on undefeated rising star Hyun Sung Park in the main event. In addition, No. 10 ranked bantamweight Karol Rosasquares off with No. 12 Nora Cornolle.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: TAIRA vs Park takes place Saturday, August 2 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN and ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will air at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET, followed by the main card airing at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Taira vs Park Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Flyweight Bout: Tatsuro Taira (126) vs HyunSung Park (126)
Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Mateusz Rebecki (155.5) vs Chris Duncan (156)
Lightweight Bout: Elves Brener (155.5) vs Esteban Ribovics (155.5)