Brandon Royval & Manel Kape
Weigh-in

Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Kape

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing December 13, 2025 At The UFC Apex In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report • Dec. 12, 2025

UFC hosts its final event of 2025 at UFC APEX with an all-action flyweight main event as No. 3 ranked contender Brandon Royval goes toe-to-toe with No. 6 Manel Kape. Also on the card, No. 15 ranked featherweight contender Giga Chikadze returns to the Octagon to take on rising prospect Kevin Vallejos

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ROYVAL vs KAPE takes place Saturday, December 13 in Las Vegas. The prelims will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) beginning at 7pm ET/4pm PT and on ESPN2 which will join in progress at 9:30pm ET/6:30pm PT. The main card will be available on ESPN2, ESPN Desportes and ESPN+ beginning 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Kape Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Flyweight Bout: Brandon Royval () vs Manel Kape () 

Co-Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Giga Chikadze () vs Kevin Vallejos () 

Middleweight Bout: Cesar Almeida () vs Cezary Oleksiejczuk () 

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Featherweight Bout: Melquizael Costa () vs Morgan Charriere () 

Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu () vs Marcus Buchecha () 

Catchweight (160-lbs) Bout: King Green () vs Lance Gibson Jr. ()     

PRELIMS

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Amanda Lemos () vs Gillian Robertson () 

Featherweight Bout: Joanderson Brito () vs Isaac Thomson () 

Welterweight Bout: Neil Magny () vs Yaroslav Amosov ()

Heavyweight Bout: Sean Sharaf () vs Steven Asplund ()

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Melissa Croden () vs Luana Santos ()

Heavyweight Bout: Allen Frye () vs Guilherme Pat ()   

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Jamey-Lyn Horth () vs Tereza Bleda () 