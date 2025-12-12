Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Kape
The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing December 13, 2025 At The UFC Apex In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report
• Dec. 12, 2025
UFC hosts its final event of 2025 at UFC APEX with an all-action flyweight main event as No. 3 ranked contender Brandon Royval goes toe-to-toe with No. 6 Manel Kape. Also on the card, No. 15 ranked featherweight contender Giga Chikadze returns to the Octagon to take on rising prospect Kevin Vallejos.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ROYVAL vs KAPE takes place Saturday, December 13 in Las Vegas. The prelims will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) beginning at 7pm ET/4pm PT and on ESPN2 which will join in progress at 9:30pm ET/6:30pm PT. The main card will be available on ESPN2, ESPN Desportes and ESPN+ beginning 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Kape Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Flyweight Bout: Brandon Royval () vs Manel Kape ()
Co-Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Giga Chikadze () vs Kevin Vallejos ()
Middleweight Bout: Cesar Almeida () vs Cezary Oleksiejczuk ()