Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Oklahoma City
The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing At UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs Usman On July 18
By UFC Staff Report
• Jul. 17, 2026
UFC returns to Oklahoma City for the first time in almost 10 years for its debut event at Paycom Center with a thrilling middleweight bout that sees former champion Dricus Du Plessisbattle former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. In the co-main event, UFC middleweight contenders Jared Cannonierand Christian Leroy Duncan collide.
Flyweight Bout: Alden Coria (126) vs Stewart Nicoll (126)
Heavyweight Bout: RJ Harris (262.5) vs Alvin Hines (264)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Anna Melisano (126) vs Dione Barbosa (125)
Featherweight Bout: Ezra Elliott (147.5**) vs Damien Anderson (146)
*Chase Hooper weighed in 1.5 pounds over the lightweight limit. He will forfeit 20 percent of his purse to his opponent.
**Ezra Elliott weigh in 1.5 pounds over the featherweight limit.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs Usman, live from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on July 18, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.