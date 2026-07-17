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photos of Dricus Du Plessis and Kamaru Usman weighing in
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Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Oklahoma City

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing At UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs Usman On July 18
By UFC Staff Report • Jul. 17, 2026

UFC returns to Oklahoma City for the first time in almost 10 years for its debut event at Paycom Center with a thrilling middleweight bout that sees former champion Dricus Du Plessis battle former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. In the co-main event, UFC middleweight contenders Jared Cannonier and Christian Leroy Duncan collide.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DU PLESSIS vs USMAN takes place Saturday, July 18 at Paycom Center. The prelims will air at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, followed by the main card airing at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs Usman Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Dricus Du Plessis (185.5) vs Kamaru Usman (186)

Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Jared Cannonier (185) vs Christian Leroy Duncan (185.5) 

Preview Your Entire OKC Fight Card Here

Lightweight Bout: Chase Hooper (157.5*) vs Mitch Ramirez (155.5)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Tabatha Ricci (116) vs Fatima Kline (115.5)

Featherweight Bout: Tommy McMillen (146) vs Alberto Montes (146)

PRELIMS

Featherweight Bout: Austin Bashi (145) vs Jose Miguel Delgado (146)

Welterweight Bout: Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani (171) vs SeokHyeon Ko (169)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Levi Rodrigues (206) vs Felipe Franco (205)

MORE OKC: Usman Interview | DDP Returns | Journey To Main Event | Hooper Interview | Cannonier Interview | Kline Interview | Ricci Interview

Flyweight Bout: Alden Coria (126) vs Stewart Nicoll (126) 

Heavyweight Bout: RJ Harris (262.5) vs Alvin Hines (264) 

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Anna Melisano (126) vs Dione Barbosa (125)

Featherweight Bout: Ezra Elliott (147.5**) vs Damien Anderson (146)

*Chase Hooper weighed in 1.5 pounds over the lightweight limit. He will forfeit 20 percent of his purse to his opponent. 

**Ezra Elliott weigh in 1.5 pounds over the featherweight limit.

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Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs Usman, live from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on July 18, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.

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