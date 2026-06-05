Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim
The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing June 6 At Meta APEX In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report
• Jun. 5, 2026
UFC®returns to Meta APEX on June 6 with a stacked card filled with fun fights and headlined by a can’t-miss main event featuring former UFC welterweight world champion and No. 4 ranked contender Belal Muhammad as he faces off with rising No. 10 ranked Gabriel Bonfim. Also on the card, No. 4 ranked middleweight contender Brendan Allen meets Edmen Shahbazyan.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MUHAMMAD vs BONFIM takes place Saturday, June 6 in Las Vegas. The prelims will air at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, followed by the main card airing at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Belal Muhammad () vs Gabriel Bonfim ()
Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Brendan Allen () vs Edmen Shahbazyan ()