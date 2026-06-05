Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MUHAMMAD vs BONFIM takes place Saturday, June 6 in Las Vegas. The prelims will air at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, followed by the main card airing at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim Official Weigh-In Results: