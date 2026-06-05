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Belal Muhammad and Gabriel Bonfim
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Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing June 6 At Meta APEX In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report • Jun. 5, 2026

UFC®returns to Meta APEX on June 6 with a stacked card filled with fun fights and headlined by a can’t-miss main event featuring former UFC welterweight world champion and No. 4 ranked contender Belal Muhammad as he faces off with rising No. 10 ranked Gabriel Bonfim. Also on the card, No. 4 ranked middleweight contender Brendan Allen meets Edmen Shahbazyan.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MUHAMMAD vs BONFIM takes place Saturday, June 6 in Las Vegas. The prelims will air at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, followed by the main card airing at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Belal Muhammad () vs Gabriel Bonfim ()

Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Brendan Allen () vs Edmen Shahbazyan () 

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Lightweight Bout: Fares Ziam () vs Tom Nolan () 

Bantamweight Bout: Bryce Mitchell () vs Santiago Luna () 

Light Heavyweight Bout: Iwo Baraniewski () vs Junior Tafa ()

PRELIMS

Catchweight (130-lb) Bout: Matt Schnell () vs Alessandro Costa ()

Bantamweight Bout: Marcus McGhee () vs John Yannis ()

Flyweight Bout: Bruno Silva () vs Edgar Chairez ()

MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Rising Stars | Brendan Allen's Mindset | Bonfim Interview | Beware Leavitt | McGhee Interview | Nolan Interview | Muhammad Interview | Shahbazyan Interview

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Priscila Cachoeira () vs Chelsea Chandler ()

Featherweight Bout: Jordan Leavitt () vs Joanderson Brito ()

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Jeisla Chaves () vs Yuneisy Duben () 

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Ketlen Souza () vs Ariane Carnelossi ()

Check Out All Things UFC Freedom 250

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 6, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.

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