Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan
The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing October 31 At Meta APEX In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report
• Oct. 30, 2026
Fight fans are in for a treat on Halloween night as UFC’s loaded October schedule comes to a close inside Meta APEX. In the main event, former lightweight title challenger and perennial contender Renato Moicano defends his place in the Top 10 against streaking contender Tom Nolan, who’s won five straight entering his first UFC main event.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MOICANO vs NOLAN takes place Saturday, October 31 in Las Vegas at Meta APEX. The prelims will air at 5 pm ET / 2 p.m. PT, followed by the main card airing at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Renato Moicano () vs Tom Nolan ()
Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Randy Brown () vs Jacobe Smith ()
Flyweight Bout: Ode’ Osbourne () vs Cody Durden ()
Middleweight Bout: Zachary Reese () vs Mickey Gall ()
Middleweight Bout: Nick Klein () vs Joe Kropschot ()
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Talita Alencar () vs Piera Rodriguez ()
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Lucia Szabova () vs Tainara Lisboa ()
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 31, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Stream the entire card live on Paramount+ in the United States.