Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MOICANO vs NOLAN takes place Saturday, October 31 in Las Vegas at Meta APEX. The prelims will air at 5 pm ET / 2 p.m. PT, followed by the main card airing at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan Official Weigh-In Results: