Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Garcia vs Onama
The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing November 1, 2025 At The UFC Apex In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report
• Oct. 31, 2025
The month of November opens with a return to the UFC APEX and a UFC Fight Night event headlined by streaking featherweights Steve Garcia and David Onama. Fighting out of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Garcia touches down for his first main event assignment riding a six-fight winning streak with five finishes. Not to be outdone, the 31-year-old Onama enters having won four straight, including victories over ascending prospect Gabriel Sangtos and rankings mainstay Giga Chikadze.
UFC Fight Night: Garcia vs Onama takes place November 1, 2025. Prelims get underway at 4pm ET / 1pm PT. Main card action kicks off at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The entire card can be viewed on ESPN+.