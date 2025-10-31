 Skip to main content
Steve Garcia and David Onama weighing in
Weigh-in

Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Garcia vs Onama

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing November 1, 2025 At The UFC Apex In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report • Oct. 31, 2025

The month of November opens with a return to the UFC APEX and a UFC Fight Night event headlined by streaking featherweights Steve Garcia and David Onama. Fighting out of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Garcia touches down for his first main event assignment riding a six-fight winning streak with five finishes. Not to be outdone, the 31-year-old Onama enters having won four straight, including victories over ascending prospect Gabriel Sangtos and rankings mainstay Giga Chikadze.

UFC Fight Night: Garcia vs Onama takes place November 1, 2025. Prelims get underway at 4pm ET / 1pm PT. Main card action kicks off at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The entire card can be viewed on ESPN+.

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Garcia vs Onama Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Steve Garcia (145.5) vs David Onama (146)

Co-Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (263) vs Ante Delija ()

Welterweight Bout: Jeremiah Wells (170.5) vs Themba Gorimbo (171)

Featherweight Bout: Isaac Dulgarian (146) vs Yadier del Valle (146)

Welterweight Bout: Charles Radtke (171) vs Daniel Frunza (171)

Catchweight Bout (130-lbs): Allan Nascimento (129.5) vs Cody Durden (130)

PRELIMS

Light Heavyweight Bout: Billy Elekana () vs Kevin Christian (205)

Bantamweight Bout: Timmy Cuamba (136) vs ChangHo Lee (135.5)

Middleweight Bout: Donte Johnson (184) vs Sedriques Dumas (185.5)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Ketlen Vieira (136) vs Norma Dumont (136)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Alice Ardelean (115.5) vs Montserrat Conejo Ruiz (115)

Welterweight Bout: Philip Rowe () vs SeokHyeon Ko (170)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Talita Alencar (115) vs Ariane Carnelossi (115.5)

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Garcia vs Onama, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas on November 1, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

