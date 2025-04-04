Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Murphy

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MURPHY vs EMMETTtakes place Saturday, April 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Murphy Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Josh Emmett (146) vs Lerone Murphy (145.5)
Co-Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Pat Sabatini (145.5) vs Joanderson Brito (146)
Bantamweight Bout: Cortavious Romious (139.5)* vs ChangHo Lee (136)