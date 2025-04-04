 Skip to main content
Josh Emmett & Lerone Murphy
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Murphy

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing Saturday April 5 In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report • Apr. 4, 2025

UFC returns to UFC APEX with an electric featherweight tilt that sees No. 8 Josh Emmett face off against No. 10 ranked contender Lerone Murphy. In addition, all-action featherweights Pat Sabatini and Joanderson Brito collide in the co-main event. 

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MURPHY vs EMMETT takes place Saturday, April 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Murphy Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Josh Emmett (146) vs Lerone Murphy (145.5)  

Co-Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Pat Sabatini (145.5) vs Joanderson Brito (146)

Bantamweight Bout: Cortavious Romious (139.5)* vs ChangHo Lee (136)

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Middleweight Bout: Brad Tavares (185.5) vs Gerald Meerschaert (185)

Flyweight Bout: Ode’ Osbourne () vs Luis Gurule (125)

Middleweight Bout: Torrez Finney (186) vs Robert Valentin (185.5) 

PRELIMS

Bantamweight Bout: Davey Grant (135.5) vs Daniel Santos () 

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Diana Belbita (125.5) vs Dione Barbosa (126) 

MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Emmett's Rude Awakening | Emmett's Best Finishes | Main Event Preview | Emmett vs Murphy Breakdown | Torrez Finney's Road | Murphy Interview | Osbourne Interview

Welterweight Bout: Rhys McKee (171) vs Daniel Frunza (170.5)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Loma Lookboonmee (115) vs Istela Nunes (115)   

Bantamweight Bout: Victor Henry (135.5) vs Pedro Falcao (136) 

Heavyweight Bout: Martin Buday (266) vs Uran Satybaldiev (222.5)

Strawweight Bout: Vanessa Demopoulos (116) vs Talita Alencar (115) 


*Cortavious Romious weighed in above the bantamweight limit of 136 pounds.

Order UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes Now

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Murphy, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 5, 2025. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

Tags
Official Weigh-In
Live Weigh-Ins
weigh-ins
UFC Apex
UFC Vegas 105