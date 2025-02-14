Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a thrilling middleweight matchup featuring No. 8 ranked contender Jared Cannonier facing off against Gregory Rodrigues. In addition, No. 10 ranked featherweight Calvin Kattar and Youseff Zalal lock horns.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: CANNONIER vs RODRIGUES takes place Saturday, February 15 in Las Vegas and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will air at 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET, followed by the main card airing at 4 pm PT / 7pm ET.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Jared Cannonier (185.5) vs Gregory Rodrigues (186)
Co-Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Calvin Kattar (146) vs Youssef Zalal (146)
Middleweight Bout: Edmen Shahbazyan (185.5) vs Dylan Budka (186)
Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview
Lightweight Bout: Ismael Bonfim (156) vs Nazim Sadykhov (156)
Middleweight Bout: Rodolfo Vieira (185.5) vs Andre Petroski (186)
Featherweight Bout: Connor Matthews (146) vs Jose Miguel Delgado (146)
PRELIMS
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill (115.5) vs Ketlen Souza (115.5)
Flyweight Bout: Rafael Estevam (126) vs Jesus Aguilar (125.5)
Welterweight Bout: Gabriel Bonfim (170.5) vs Khaos Williams (169.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Vince Morales (136) vs Elijah Smith (135.5)
Heavyweight Bout: Don’Tale Mayes (266) vs Valter Walker (245)
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Julia Avila (135.5) vs Jacqueline Cavalcanti (134.5)
Don’t miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 15, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.