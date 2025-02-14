 Skip to main content
Jared Cannonier and Gregory Rodrigues
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing February 15 At The UFC Apex In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report • Feb. 14, 2025

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a thrilling middleweight matchup featuring No. 8 ranked contender Jared Cannonier facing off against Gregory Rodrigues. In addition, No. 10 ranked featherweight Calvin Kattar and Youseff Zalal lock horns.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: CANNONIER vs RODRIGUES takes place Saturday, February 15 in Las Vegas and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will air at 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET, followed by the main card airing at 4 pm PT / 7pm ET. 

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues Official Weigh-In Results:

Main Event Preview | UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Main Event Preview | UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues
/

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Jared Cannonier (185.5) vs Gregory Rodrigues (186)  

Co-Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Calvin Kattar (146) vs Youssef Zalal (146)

Middleweight Bout: Edmen Shahbazyan (185.5) vs Dylan Budka (186)

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Lightweight Bout: Ismael Bonfim (156) vs Nazim Sadykhov (156) 

Middleweight Bout: Rodolfo Vieira (185.5) vs Andre Petroski (186)

Featherweight Bout: Connor Matthews (146) vs Jose Miguel Delgado (146)

PRELIMS

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill (115.5) vs Ketlen Souza (115.5)

Flyweight Bout: Rafael Estevam (126) vs Jesus Aguilar (125.5)

Welterweight Bout: Gabriel Bonfim (170.5) vs Khaos Williams (169.5) 

Bantamweight Bout: Vince Morales (136) vs Elijah Smith (135.5)

Heavyweight Bout: Don’Tale Mayes (266) vs Valter Walker (245)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Julia Avila (135.5) vs Jacqueline Cavalcanti (134.5)

Don’t miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 15, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Tags
Official Weigh-In
weigh-ins
Live Weigh-Ins
UFC Vegas 102