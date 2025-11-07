Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs Brown
The Weights Of The Athletes Competing Saturday Nov. 8 At The UFC Apex In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report
• Nov. 7, 2025
UFC returns to UFC APEX with an action-packed welterweight matchup featuring No. 14 ranked contender Gabriel Bonfim and division veteran Randy Brownlocking horns in the main event. In addition, exciting flyweights Matt Schnelland The Ultimate Fighter season 33 winner Joseph Morales square off in the co-main event.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BONFIM vs BROWN takes place Saturday, November 8 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will air at 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET, followed by the main card airing at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs Brown Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Gabriel Bonfim (170.5) vs Randy Brown ()
Co-Main Event - Flyweight Bout: Matt Schnell (126) vs Joseph Morales (125)
Welterweight Bout: Muslim Salikhov (171) vs Uroš Medić ()