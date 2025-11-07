 Skip to main content
Gabriel Bonfim and Randy Brown shown weighing in
Weigh-in

Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs Brown

The Weights Of The Athletes Competing Saturday Nov. 8 At The UFC Apex In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report • Nov. 7, 2025

UFC returns to UFC APEX with an action-packed welterweight matchup featuring No. 14 ranked contender Gabriel Bonfim and division veteran Randy Brown locking horns in the main event. In addition, exciting flyweights Matt Schnell and The Ultimate Fighter season 33 winner Joseph Morales square off in the co-main event. 

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BONFIM vs BROWN takes place Saturday, November 8 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will air at 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET, followed by the main card airing at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs Brown Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Gabriel Bonfim (170.5) vs Randy Brown ()

Co-Main Event - Flyweight Bout: Matt Schnell (126) vs Joseph Morales (125)

Welterweight Bout: Muslim Salikhov (171) vs Uroš Medić ()

Lightweight Bout: Chris Padilla (155) vs Ismael Bonfim (161)*

Middleweight Bout: Christian Leroy Duncan (185) vs Marco Tulio (185.5)

PRELIMS

Featherweight Bout: Hyder Amil (145.5) vs Jamall Emmers (145)

Bantamweight Bout: Ricky Simon (135.5) vs Raoni Barcelos (136)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Mayra Bueno Silva (135.5) vs Jacqueline Cavalcanti (135.5)

Heavyweight Bout: Josh Hokit (236) vs Max Gimenis (256)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Tecia Pennington (114.5) vs Denise Gomes (115)

Bantamweight Bout: Miles Johns (135.5) vs Daniel Marcos (136)

Catchweight Bout (195-lbs): Zach Reese (194) vs Jackson McVey (193.5)

 

*Ismael Bonfim weighed in above the lightweight limit of 156 pounds.

