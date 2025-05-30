Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BLANCHFIELD vs BARBER takes place Saturday, May 31 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will air at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET followed by the main card, also airing on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber Official Weigh-In Results: