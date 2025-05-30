 Skip to main content
Erin Blanchfield And Maycee Barber
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing May 31 At The UFC Apex In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report • May. 30, 2025

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a thrilling bout between top flyweights, as No. 3 ranked contender Erin Blanchfield faces off against No. 4 Maycee Barber. Also on the card, No. 7 ranked lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot meets rising star Ludovit Klein.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BLANCHFIELD vs BARBER takes place Saturday, May 31 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will air at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET followed by the main card, also airing on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET. 

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Women’s Flyweight Bout: Erin Blanchfield (125) vs *Maycee Barber (126.5)  

Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs Ludovit Klein (156)  

Welterweight Bout: Billy Ray Goff (170) vs Ramiz Brahimaj  (171)   

Light Heavyweight Bout: Dustin Jacoby (205) vs Bruno Lopes (206) 

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Ketlen Vieira (146) vs Macy Chiasson (144)

Middleweight Bout: Zachary Reese (185) vs Dusko Todorovic (186)

PRELIMS

Flyweight Bout: Jafel Filho (126) vs **Allan Nascimento (127.5) 

Lightweight Bout: Kurt Holobaugh (156) vs Jordan Leavitt (155.5) 

Lightweight Bout: Bolaji Oki (155.5) vs Michael Aswell (155)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Rayanne Dos Santos (116) vs Alice Ardelean (115.5)   

*Barber weighed in above the flyweight limit.

**Nascimento weighed in above the flyweight limit.

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 31, 2025. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

