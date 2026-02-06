 Skip to main content
Mario Bautista and Vinicius Oliveira weigh in
Weigh-in

Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Bautista vs Oliveira

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing Saturday, February 7, At The Meta Apex In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report • Feb. 6, 2026

The first UFC Fight Night event of the year features a combustible pairing in the bantamweight division atop the marquee as Mario Bautista faces off with Vinicius “Lok Dog” Oliveira.

Posted at No. 9 in the bantamweight division, Bautista remains one of the most underrated talents in the 135-pound weight class, while graduate from Season 7 of Dana White’s Contender Series, the 30-year-old Oliveira followed up his solid rookie campaign with two more wins in 2025.

UFC Fight Night: Bautista vs Oliveira happens live at the Meta Apex on Saturday, February 7. Main card action begins at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. Prelim bouts kick off at 5pm ET / 2pm PT. The entire card can be viewed on Paramount+.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Bautista vs Oliveira Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Bantamweight Bout: Mario Bautista (135.5) vs Vinicius Oliveira (136)

Co-Main Event - Flyweight Bout: Amir Albazi (125.5) vs Kyoji Horiguchi (126)

Heavyweight Bout: Jailton Almeida (241) vs Rizvan Kuniev (264)

Middleweight Bout: Michal Oleksiejczuk (186) vs Marc-Andre Barriault (184.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Jean Matsumoto (135.5) vs Farid Basharat (136)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Dustin Jacoby (204.5) vs Julius Walker (206)

PRELIMS

Welterweight Bout: Alex Morono (170.5) vs Daniil Donchenko (170.5)

Welterweight Bout: Nikolay Veretennikov (170.5) vs Niko Price (171)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Bruna Brasil (116) vs Ketlen Souza (115.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Javid Basharat (135.5) vs Gianni Vazquez (141)*

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Wang Cong (127.5)** vs Eduarda Moura (127)***

Bantamweight Bout: Muin Gafurov (141)**** vs Jakub Wiklacz (135.5)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Klaudia Sygula (135.5) vs Priscila Cachoeira (135.5)              

*Vasquez weighed in above the bantamweight limit. He forfeits 25% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.

**Cong weighed in above the flyweight limit. Fight proceeds as scheduled.

***Moura weighed in above the flyweight limit. Fight proceeds as scheduled.

****Gafurov weighed in above the bantamweight limit. He forfeits 25% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Bautista vs Oliveira, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 7, 2026. Prelims begin at 5pm ET/ 2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.

