Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Bautista vs Oliveira

Posted at No. 9 in the bantamweight division, Bautista remains one of the most underrated talents in the 135-pound weight class, while graduate from Season 7 of Dana White’s Contender Series, the 30-year-old Oliveira followed up his solid rookie campaign with two more wins in 2025.

UFC Fight Night: Bautista vs Oliveira happens live at the Meta Apex on Saturday, February 7. Main card action begins at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. Prelim bouts kick off at 5pm ET / 2pm PT. The entire card can be viewed on Paramount+.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Bautista vs Oliveira Official Weigh-In Results: