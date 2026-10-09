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Brendan Allen poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night ceremonial weigh-in at Climate Pledge Arena on February 21, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
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Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Duncan

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing October 10 At Meta APEX In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report • Oct. 9, 2026

Two of the UFC's hottest middleweights collide in Las Vegas in a pivotal main event. Brendan "All In" Allen is chasing his fourth consecutive win, while his opponent, Christian Leroy Duncan, rides a five-fight winning streak into their showdown. The rest of the card is stacked with dangerous contenders, rising stars, and crucial divisional showdowns.

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Duncan takes place Saturday, October 10, at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas. Prelims get underway at 5pm ET / 2pm PT, while main card action kicks off at 8pm ET / 5pm ET. The entire event can be streamed on Paramount+.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Duncan Official Weigh-In Results:

Weigh-In Highlights | UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Duncan
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Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

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Weigh-In Highlights | UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Duncan
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MAIN CARD

Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Brendan Allen (186) vs Christian Leroy Duncan (185) 

Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Matheus Camilo (156) vs Jai Herbert (155)

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Loopy Godinez (115.5) vs Ketlen Souza (117)*

Featherweight Bout: Andre Fili (145.5) vs Kai Kamaka III (146)

Bantamweight Bout: Malcolm Wellmaker (136) vs Otari Tanzilovi (136) 

PRELIMS

Light Heavyweight Bout: Julius Walker (205.5) vs Gerald Meerschaert (205.5)

Lightweight Bout: Francisco Prado (155) vs Ismael Bonfim (163.5)*

Welterweight Bout: Niko Price (170.5) vs Leon Shahbazyan (171)

FIGHT WEEK INTERVIEWS: Ketlen Souza | Melissa Gatto | Andre Fili | Matheus Camilo | Loopy Godinez | Malcolm Wellmaker | Jai Herbert | Brendan Allen | RJ Harris | Alice Pereira | Christian Leroy Duncan

Light Heavyweight Bout: Felipe Franco (205) vs Brendson Ribeiro (208.5)*

Heavyweight Bout: Allen Frye Jr. (246) vs RJ Harris (261)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Alice Pereira (136) vs Daria Zhelezniakova (136)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Ernesta Kareckaite (126) vs Melissa Gatto (126) 

*Souza weighed in above the strawweight limit of 116 pounds. She forfeits 20% of her purse to her opponent.

*Bonfim weighed in above the lightweight limit of 156 pounds. He forfeits 25% of his purse to his opponent.

*Ribeiro weighed in above the light heavyweight limit of 206 pounds. He forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent.

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Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Duncan, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 10, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.

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