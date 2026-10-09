Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Duncan

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Duncan takes place Saturday, October 10, at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas. Prelims get underway at 5pm ET / 2pm PT, while main card action kicks off at 8pm ET / 5pm ET. The entire event can be streamed on Paramount+.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Duncan Official Weigh-In Results: