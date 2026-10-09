Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Duncan

Two of the UFC's hottest middleweights collide in Las Vegas in a pivotal main event. Brendan "All In" Allen is chasing his fourth consecutive win, while his opponent, Christian Leroy Duncan, rides a five-fight winning streak into their showdown. The rest of the card is stacked with dangerous contenders, rising stars, and crucial divisional showdowns.
UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Duncan takes place Saturday, October 10, at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas. Prelims get underway at 5pm ET / 2pm PT, while main card action kicks off at 8pm ET / 5pm ET. The entire event can be streamed on Paramount+.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Duncan Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Brendan Allen (186) vs Christian Leroy Duncan (185)
Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Matheus Camilo (156) vs Jai Herbert (155)
Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Loopy Godinez (115.5) vs Ketlen Souza (117)*
Featherweight Bout: Andre Fili (145.5) vs Kai Kamaka III (146)
Bantamweight Bout: Malcolm Wellmaker (136) vs Otari Tanzilovi (136)
PRELIMS
Light Heavyweight Bout: Julius Walker (205.5) vs Gerald Meerschaert (205.5)
Lightweight Bout: Francisco Prado (155) vs Ismael Bonfim (163.5)*
Welterweight Bout: Niko Price (170.5) vs Leon Shahbazyan (171)
FIGHT WEEK INTERVIEWS: Ketlen Souza | Melissa Gatto | Andre Fili | Matheus Camilo | Loopy Godinez | Malcolm Wellmaker | Jai Herbert | Brendan Allen | RJ Harris | Alice Pereira | Christian Leroy Duncan
Light Heavyweight Bout: Felipe Franco (205) vs Brendson Ribeiro (208.5)*
Heavyweight Bout: Allen Frye Jr. (246) vs RJ Harris (261)
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Alice Pereira (136) vs Daria Zhelezniakova (136)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Ernesta Kareckaite (126) vs Melissa Gatto (126)
*Souza weighed in above the strawweight limit of 116 pounds. She forfeits 20% of her purse to her opponent.
*Bonfim weighed in above the lightweight limit of 156 pounds. He forfeits 25% of his purse to his opponent.
*Ribeiro weighed in above the light heavyweight limit of 206 pounds. He forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Duncan, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 10, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.