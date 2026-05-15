Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Costa
The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing May 16 At Meta APEX In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report
• May. 15, 2026
UFC returns to Meta APEX with another exciting featherweight main event that pits No. 8 ranked UFC featherweight contender Arnold Allenagainst No. 12 Melquizael Costa.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ALLEN vs COSTA takes place Saturday, May 16 in Las Vegas at Meta APEX. The prelims will air at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, followed by the main card airing at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
[This page will be updated live throughout the weigh-ins, which begin at 12pm ET / 9am PT]
UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Costa Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Arnold Allen (145.5) vs Melquizael Costa (145.5)
Co-Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Dooho Choi () vs Daniel Santos ()