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Arnold Allen and Melquizael Costa weighing in
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Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Costa

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing May 16 At Meta APEX In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report • May. 15, 2026
UFC returns to Meta APEX with another exciting featherweight main event that pits No. 8 ranked UFC featherweight contender Arnold Allen against No. 12 Melquizael Costa.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ALLEN vs COSTA takes place Saturday, May 16 in Las Vegas at Meta APEX. The prelims will air at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, followed by the main card airing at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

[This page will be updated live throughout the weigh-ins, which begin at 12pm ET / 9am PT]

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Costa Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Arnold Allen (145.5) vs Melquizael Costa (145.5)

Co-Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Dooho Choi () vs Daniel Santos () 

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Bantamweight Bout: Malcolm Wellmaker () vs Juan Diaz ()

Catchweight (215-lbs) Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (213.5) vs Christian Edwards ()

Bantamweight Bout: Timmy Cuamba () vs Benardo Sopaj (136) 

Welterweight Bout: Nikolay Veretennikov () vs Khaos Williams ()

PRELIMS

Light Heavyweight Bout: Tuco Tokkos (205.5) vs Ivan Erslan ()

Lightweight Bout: Tommy Gantt () vs Artur Minev ()

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Ketlen Vieira () vs Jacqueline Cavalcanti ()

MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Rising Stars | Costa's Opportunity | Diaz's Statement | Allen's Best | Allen Interview | Wellmaker Interview | Cavalcanti Ready | Gantt Interview

Middleweight Bout: Cody Brundage () vs Andre Petroski (185.5) 

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Alice Ardelean (116) vs Polyana Viana (115.5)

Flyweight Bout: Daniel Barez () vs Luis Gurule () 

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Shauna Bannon () vs Nicolle Caliari (115.5)  

Check Out All Things UFC Freedom 250

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Costa, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 16, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.

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