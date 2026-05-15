Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Costa

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ALLEN vs COSTA takes place Saturday, May 16 in Las Vegas at Meta APEX. The prelims will air at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, followed by the main card airing at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

[This page will be updated live throughout the weigh-ins, which begin at 12pm ET / 9am PT]

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Costa Official Weigh-In Results: