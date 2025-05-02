Weigh-In Results | UFC Des Moines

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SANDHAGEN vs FIGUEIREDO takes place Sat., May 3 at Wells Fargo Arena. The entire card will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, starting with the prelims at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The main card will then kick off at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Order UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo Official Weights: