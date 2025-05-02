 Skip to main content
Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo
Weigh-In Results | UFC Des Moines

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing May 3 At UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo
By UFC Staff Report • May. 2, 2025

UFC delivers its first event in Des Moines, Iowa, headlined by a pivotal bantamweight bout that will see No. 4 ranked contender Cory Sandhagen collide with No. 5 Deiveson Figueiredo. The co-main event will see No. 13 ranked middleweight contender Reinier De Ridder square off with undefeated Bo Nickal.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SANDHAGEN vs FIGUEIREDO takes place Sat., May 3 at Wells Fargo Arena. The entire card will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, starting with the prelims at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The main card will then kick off at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo Official Weights:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Bantamweight Bout: Cory Sandhagen (135.5) vs Deiveson Figueiredo (135)  

Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Reinier de Ridder (185.5) vs Bo Nickal (185.5) 

Welterweight Bout: Santiago Ponzinibbio (170) vs Daniel Rodriguez (170.5) 

Bantamweight Bout: Montel Jackson (136) vs Daniel Marcos (135.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Cameron Smotherman (135.5) vs Serhiy Sidey (135.5)

Lightweight Bout: Jeremy Stephens (155) vs Mason Jones (155.5)

PRELIMS

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Yana Santos (136) vs Miesha Tate (135.5) 

Middleweight Bout: Ryan Loder (185.5) vs Azamat Bekoev (185.5) 

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Marina Rodriguez (115.5) vs Gillian Robertson (115.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Gaston Bolanos (135.5) vs Quang Le (135.5)   

Heavyweight Bout: Thomas Petersen (250) vs Don’Tale Mayes (259)  

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Juliana Miller (126) vs Ivana Petrovic (125.5) 

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo, live from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa on May 3, 2025. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.