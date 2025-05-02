Weigh-In Results | UFC Des Moines

UFC delivers its first event in Des Moines, Iowa, headlined by a pivotal bantamweight bout that will see No. 4 ranked contender Cory Sandhagen collide with No. 5 Deiveson Figueiredo. The co-main event will see No. 13 ranked middleweight contender Reinier De Ridder square off with undefeated Bo Nickal.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SANDHAGEN vs FIGUEIREDO takes place Sat., May 3 at Wells Fargo Arena. The entire card will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, starting with the prelims at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The main card will then kick off at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo Official Weights:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Bantamweight Bout: Cory Sandhagen (135.5) vs Deiveson Figueiredo (135)
Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Reinier de Ridder (185.5) vs Bo Nickal (185.5)
Welterweight Bout: Santiago Ponzinibbio (170) vs Daniel Rodriguez (170.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Montel Jackson (136) vs Daniel Marcos (135.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Cameron Smotherman (135.5) vs Serhiy Sidey (135.5)
Lightweight Bout: Jeremy Stephens (155) vs Mason Jones (155.5)
PRELIMS
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Yana Santos (136) vs Miesha Tate (135.5)
Middleweight Bout: Ryan Loder (185.5) vs Azamat Bekoev (185.5)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Marina Rodriguez (115.5) vs Gillian Robertson (115.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Gaston Bolanos (135.5) vs Quang Le (135.5)
Heavyweight Bout: Thomas Petersen (250) vs Don’Tale Mayes (259)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Juliana Miller (126) vs Ivana Petrovic (125.5)
