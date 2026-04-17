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Mike Malott poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night ceremonial weigh-ins at Rogers Arena on October 17, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia
Weigh-in

Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Winnipeg

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing April 18 at Canada Life Centre
By UFC Staff Report • Apr. 17, 2026

The Octagon returns to Winnipeg with an exciting welterweight contenders’ bout that will see former title challenger and No. 12 ranked contender Gilbert Burns battle Canadian standout Mike Malott. Also, flyweight contenders collide when No. 6 ranked contender Jasmine Jasudavicius faces No. 9 Karine Silva.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BURNS vs MALOTT takes place Saturday, April 18 at Canada Life Centre. The main card will air live at 8pm ET/5pm PT, preceded by the prelims at 5pm ET/2pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Malott Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Gilbert Burns (171) vs Mike Malott (171)

Co-Main Event - Bantamweight Bout: Kyler Phillips (135) vs Charles Jourdain (136)

Lightweight Bout: Mandel Nallo (155.5) vs Jai Herbert (155.5)

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Women’s Flyweight Bout: Jasmine Jasudavicius (125) vs Karine Silva (125.5)

Lightweight Bout: Thiago Moises (156) vs Gauge Young (155.5)

Featherweight Bout: Dennis Buzukja (145.5) vs Marcio Barbosa (145)  

PRELIMS

Middleweight Bout: Julien Leblanc (185.5) vs Robert Valentin (186)

Heavyweight Bout: Tanner Boser (244.5) vs Gokhan Saricam (244.5)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Melissa Croden (135.5) vs Dariya Zheleznyakova (136)

MORE UFC WINNIPEG: Full Fight Card Preview | Rising Stars | Burns Happy | Malott Interview | Boser Back | Leblanc Arrives | Raposo Interview | Jourdain Interview | Jasudavicius Interview

Women’s Flyweight Bout: JJ Aldrich (125.5) vs Jamey Lyn-Horth (126)

Catchweight Bout (139lbs): John Castaneda (139) vs Mark Vologdin (138.5) 

Bantamweight Bout: Jamie Siraj (136) vs John Yannis (136) 

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Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Malott, live from Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Canada on April 18, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.

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