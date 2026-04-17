Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Winnipeg

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing April 18 at Canada Life Centre
By UFC Staff Report
• Apr. 17, 2026
The Octagon returns to Winnipeg with an exciting welterweight contenders’ bout that will see former title challenger and No. 12 ranked contender Gilbert Burns battle Canadian standout Mike Malott. Also, flyweight contenders collide when No. 6 ranked contender Jasmine Jasudavicius faces No. 9 Karine Silva.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BURNS vs MALOTTtakes place Saturday, April 18 at Canada Life Centre. The main card will air live at 8pm ET/5pm PT, preceded by the prelims at 5pm ET/2pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Malott Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Gilbert Burns (171) vs Mike Malott (171)
Co-Main Event - Bantamweight Bout: Kyler Phillips (135) vs Charles Jourdain (136)
Lightweight Bout: Mandel Nallo (155.5) vs Jai Herbert (155.5)