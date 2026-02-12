Official Weigh-In Results | UFC BJJ 5: Musumeci vs Montague
The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing February 12, 2026 At The Meta Apex In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report
• Feb. 11, 2026
UFC BJJ kicks off 2026 with a thrilling event headlined by a pair of title matches where two UFC BJJ champions will face off against two 2025 IBJJF black belt world champions.
In the main event, reigning UFC BJJ bantamweight champion Mikey Musumeci returns to defend his title for the second time against 2025 IBJJF European and World champion Shay Montague. The co-main event will see UFC BJJ middleweight champion Ronaldo Junior aim to defend his newly won title for the first time against another 2025 IBJJF European and World champion, Tarik Hopstock.
UFC BJJ 5: MUSUMECI vs MONTAGUE takes place Thursday, February 12 and will stream live and free on YouTube, beginning at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.
UFC BJJ5 Official Weigh-In Results:
Main Event (UFC BJJ Bantamweight Title Match) : 135 lbs - Mikey Musumeci (134) vs Shay Montague (133.5)
185 Pounds (UFC BJJ Middleweight Title Match) - Ronaldo Souza Junior (183) vs Tarik Hopstock (184)
Heavyweight - Nicholas Maglicic (229) vs Nicholas Meragali (232)
170 pounds - Andy Murasaki (170) vs Andy Varela (170)