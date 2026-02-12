Official Weigh-In Results | UFC BJJ 5: Musumeci vs Montague

In the main event, reigning UFC BJJ bantamweight champion Mikey Musumeci returns to defend his title for the second time against 2025 IBJJF European and World champion Shay Montague. The co-main event will see UFC BJJ middleweight champion Ronaldo Junior aim to defend his newly won title for the first time against another 2025 IBJJF European and World champion, Tarik Hopstock.

UFC BJJ 5: MUSUMECI vs MONTAGUE takes place Thursday, February 12 and will stream live and free on YouTube, beginning at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

UFC BJJ5 Official Weigh-In Results: