Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Belgrade

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MEDIC vs RODRIGUEZ promises an action-packed card of world-class matchups, showcasing elite fighters and unmissable live entertainment. Representing one of the most anticipated stops on UFC's 2026 calendar, the event is set to deliver a truly marquee experience to fans in Serbia.

UFC Belgrade airs at a special time: prelims kick off at 10am ET / 7am PT. Main card action gets underway at 1pm ET / 10am PT. The entire event can be streamed on Paramount+.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

[This page will be updated live throughout the weigh-ins]

UFC Fight Night: Medic vs Rodriguez Official Weigh-In Results: