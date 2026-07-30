 Skip to main content
Uros Medic of Serbia poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night ceremonial weigh-in at Toyota Center on February 20, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Weigh-in

Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Belgrade

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing August 1, 2026 At UFC Fight Night: Medić vs Rodriguez In Serbia
By UFC Staff Report • Jul. 30, 2026

UFC’s debut event in Serbia is set to do down Saturday, August 1 at The Belgrade Arena. The only ranked Serbian fighter on the roster, Uroš Medić makes his first main event appearance at home against ever-game Californian Daniel Rodriguez.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MEDIC vs RODRIGUEZ promises an action-packed card of world-class matchups, showcasing elite fighters and unmissable live entertainment. Representing one of the most anticipated stops on UFC's 2026 calendar, the event is set to deliver a truly marquee experience to fans in Serbia. 

UFC Belgrade airs at a special time: prelims kick off at 10am ET / 7am PT. Main card action gets underway at 1pm ET / 10am PT. The entire event can be streamed on Paramount+.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

[This page will be updated live throughout the weigh-ins]

UFC Fight Night: Medic vs Rodriguez Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Uroš Medić () vs Daniel Rodriguez ()

Co-Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Jan Błachowicz () vs Navajo Stirling () 

Full Belgrade Fight Card Preview Here

Heavyweight Bout: Aleksandar Rakić () vs Marcin Tybura ()  

Middleweight Bout: Duško Todorović () vs Robert Valentin ()

Middleweight Bout: Vlasto Čepo () vs Gilbert Urbina ()

Lightweight Bout: Miloš Janičić () vs Noah Gugnon ()  

PRELIMS

Lightweight Bout: Ľudovít Klein () vs Tofiq Musayev  ()

Welterweight Bout: Oban Elliott () vs Michael Oliveira ()

Bantamweight Bout: Borislav Nikolić () vs Mark Vologdin () 

Featherweight Bout: Dennis Buzukja () vs Bogdan Grad ()

MORE: Rakic Refueled | Błachowicz Still Crazy | A Different Elliott | Medic's Homecoming | A Rodriguez Comeback | Janičić Interview | Stirling Interview | Leka's Excitement | Valentin Entertains

Lightweight Bout: Mateusz Rębecki () vs Kyle Prepolec ()

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Nina Milošević () vs Hailey Cowan ()

Heavyweight Bout: Jovan Leka () vs Alexander Poppeck ()

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Marina Spasić () vs Stephanie Luciano ()

Watch UFC on Paramount+ Plans start at $8.99 per month

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Medić vs Rodriguez, live from Belgrade Arena in Belgrade, Serbia on August 1, 2026. This event starts at a special time: prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the main card at 1pm ET/10am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.

Tags
Live Weigh-Ins
weigh-ins
Official Weigh-In
Morning Weigh-ins