Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Belgrade

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing August 1, 2026 At UFC Fight Night: Medić vs Rodriguez In Serbia
By UFC Staff Report
• Jul. 30, 2026
UFC’s debut event in Serbia is set to do down Saturday, August 1 at The Belgrade Arena. The only ranked Serbian fighter on the roster, Uroš Medić makes his first main event appearance at home against ever-game Californian Daniel Rodriguez.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MEDIC vs RODRIGUEZ promises an action-packed card of world-class matchups, showcasing elite fighters and unmissable live entertainment. Representing one of the most anticipated stops on UFC's 2026 calendar, the event is set to deliver a truly marquee experience to fans in Serbia.
UFC Belgrade airs at a special time: prelims kick off at 10am ET / 7am PT. Main card action gets underway at 1pm ET / 10am PT. The entire event can be streamed on Paramount+.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
[This page will be updated live throughout the weigh-ins]
UFC Fight Night: Medic vs Rodriguez Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Uroš Medić () vs Daniel Rodriguez ()
Co-Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Jan Błachowicz () vs Navajo Stirling ()
Lightweight Bout: Mateusz Rębecki () vs Kyle Prepolec ()
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Nina Milošević () vs Hailey Cowan ()
Heavyweight Bout: Jovan Leka () vs Alexander Poppeck ()
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Marina Spasić () vs Stephanie Luciano ()
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Medić vs Rodriguez, live from Belgrade Arena in Belgrade, Serbia on August 1, 2026. This event starts at a special time: prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the main card at 1pm ET/10am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.