Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Abu Dhabi

All The Weights Of The Athletes Competing At UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs de Ridder July 26 In Abu Dhabi
By UFC Staff Report
• Jul. 25, 2025
UFC, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), returns to the UAE capital with an epic middleweight fight as No.5 ranked Robert Whittaker takes on rising star Reinier de Ridder on Saturday July 26, at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.
UFC Abu Dhabi airs at a special time: prelims kick off at 12pm ET / 9am PT and air on both ESPN & ESPN+. Main card action gets underway live and free on ABC starting at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs de Ridder Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker () vs Reinier de Ridder ()
Co-Main Event - Bantamweight Bout: Petr Yan () vs Marcus McGhee ()