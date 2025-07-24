 Skip to main content
Robert Whittaker and Reinier de Ridder step on the scale
Weigh-in

Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Abu Dhabi

All The Weights Of The Athletes Competing At UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs de Ridder July 26 In Abu Dhabi
By UFC Staff Report • Jul. 25, 2025

UFC, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), returns to the UAE capital with an epic middleweight fight as No.5 ranked Robert Whittaker takes on rising star Reinier de Ridder on Saturday July 26, at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

UFC Abu Dhabi airs at a special time: prelims kick off at 12pm ET / 9am PT and air on both ESPN & ESPN+. Main card action gets underway live and free on ABC starting at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. 

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs de Ridder Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker () vs Reinier de Ridder () 

Co-Main Event - Bantamweight Bout: Petr Yan () vs Marcus McGhee () 

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Middleweight Bout: Shara Magomedov () vs Marc-Andre Barriault ()   

Flyweight Bout: Asu Almabayev () vs Jose Ochoa ()   

Light Heavyweight Bout: Nikita Krylov () vs Bogdan Guskov () 

PRELIMS

Bantamweight Bout: Bryce Mitchell () vs Said Nurmagomedov ()  

Welterweight Bout: Muslim Salikhov () vs Carlos Leal ()

Bantamweight Bout: Davey Grant () vs Da’Mon Blackshear ()  

MORE UFC ABU DHABI: Robert Whittaker Interview | Reinier de Ridder Interview | Tabatha Ricci Returns | Amanda Ribas Interview | Rising Stars | Petr Yan's Ambition | Marcus McGhee Interview

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Amanda Ribas () vs Tabatha Ricci () 

Light Heavyweight Bout: Ibo Aslan () vs Billy Elekana ()  

Featherweight Bout: Mohammad Yahya () vs Steven Nguyen () 

Heavyweight Bout: Martin Buday ()vs Marcus Buchecha ()

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs De Ridder, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on July 26, 2025. Prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, followed by the main card at 3pm ET/12pm PT.

Tags
Official Weigh-In
weigh-ins
Morning Weigh-ins