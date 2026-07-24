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Magomed Ankalaev of Russia poses on the scale during the UFC 320 ceremonial weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on October 03, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada
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Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Abu Dhabi

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing At UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Guskov On July 25, 2026 At Etihad Arena
By UFC Staff Report • Jul. 24, 2026

UFC, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), returns to the UAE capital with a ranked light heavyweight headliner as former champion Magomed Ankalaev takes on rising star Bogdan Guskov on Saturday, July 25, at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Guskov takes place at a special time: prelims kick off at 9am ET / 6am PT on Saturday, with main card action getting underway at 12pm ET / 9am PT. The entire event can be seen on Paramount+.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

(This page will be updated live throughout weigh-ins starting Thursday at 10pm PT.)

UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Guskov Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Magomed Ankalaev () vs Bogdan Guskov ()  

Co-Main Event - Flyweight Bout: Steve Erceg () vs Ramazan Temirov ()

Welterweight Bout: Islam Dulatov () vs Wellington Turman ()

Preview The Full Fight Card Here

Lightweight Bout: Magomed Zaynukov () vs Damian Rzepecki () 

Heavyweight Bout: Rizvan Kuniev () vs Tyrell Fortune () 

Welterweight Bout: Abubakar Vagaev () vs Saygid Izagakhmaev ()

PRELIMS

Heavyweight Bout: Valter Walker () vs Thomas Petersen ()

Light Heavyweight Bout: Dustin Jacoby () vs Muhammad Saidov ()

Welterweight Bout: Santiago Ponzinibbio () vs Sam Patterson ()

ABU DHABI INTERVIEWS: Ankalaev | Guskov | Walker | Davis | Dulatov | Erceg | Ponzinibbio | Sola | Jacoby | Patterson

Lightweight Bout: Ismael Bonfim () vs Axel Sola ()

Light Heavyweight Bout: Magomed Tuchalov () vs Brendson Ribeiro ()

Lightweight Bout: Nurullo Aliev () vs Mike Davis ()

Bantamweight Bout: Cody Gibson () vs Abdul Hussein ()

Watch UFC on Paramount+ Plans start at $8.99 per month

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Guskov, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on July 25, 2026. This event starts at a special time: prelims begin at 9am ET/6am PT, followed by the main card at 12pm ET/9am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.

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