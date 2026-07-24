Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Abu Dhabi

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing At UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Guskov On July 25, 2026 At Etihad Arena
By UFC Staff Report
• Jul. 24, 2026
UFC, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), returns to the UAE capital with a ranked light heavyweight headliner as former champion Magomed Ankalaev takes on rising star Bogdan Guskovon Saturday, July 25, at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.
UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Guskov takes place at a special time: prelims kick off at 9am ET / 6am PT on Saturday, with main card action getting underway at 12pm ET / 9am PT. The entire event can be seen on Paramount+.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
(This page will be updated live throughout weigh-ins starting Thursday at 10pm PT.)
UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Guskov Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Magomed Ankalaev () vs Bogdan Guskov ()
Co-Main Event - Flyweight Bout: Steve Erceg () vs Ramazan Temirov ()
Welterweight Bout: Islam Dulatov () vs Wellington Turman ()
Lightweight Bout: Ismael Bonfim () vs Axel Sola ()
Light Heavyweight Bout: Magomed Tuchalov () vs Brendson Ribeiro ()
Lightweight Bout: Nurullo Aliev () vs Mike Davis ()
Bantamweight Bout: Cody Gibson () vs Abdul Hussein ()
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Guskov, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on July 25, 2026. This event starts at a special time: prelims begin at 9am ET/6am PT, followed by the main card at 12pm ET/9am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.