Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Abu Dhabi

UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Guskov takes place at a special time: prelims kick off at 9am ET / 6am PT on Saturday, with main card action getting underway at 12pm ET / 9am PT. The entire event can be seen on Paramount+.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

(This page will be updated live throughout weigh-ins starting Thursday at 10pm PT.)

UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Guskov Official Weigh-In Results: