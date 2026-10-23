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Alexander Volkanovski & Petr Yan weighing in
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Official Weigh-In Results | UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing October 24 At Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi
By UFC Staff Report • Oct. 23, 2026

UFC returns to Abu Dhabi with UFC 333, bringing another unforgettable night of elite competition with UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and undefeated No. 1-ranked contender Movsar Evloev headlining at Etihad Arena on Yas Island on Saturday, 24 October. In addition, the co-main event will see UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan defend his title against No.1 contender Merab Dvalishvili

UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev airs at a special time. Prelims get underway at 10am ET / 7am PT. Main card action kicks off at 2pm ET / 11am PT. The entire card can be streamed on Paramount+.

How To Watch UFC 333 In Your Country

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds each. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds each.

UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - UFC Featherweight Championship: Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs Movsar Evloev (145)

Co-Main Event - UFC Bantamweight Championship: Petr Yan (135) vs Merab Dvalishvili (135)

Full UFC 333 Fight Card Preview

Flyweight Bout: Lone’er Kavanagh (125.5) vs Ramazan Temirov (126)

Heavyweight Bout: Alexander Volkov (256) vs Rizvan Kuniev (265)

Featherweight Bout: Aaron Pico (145.5) vs Losene Keita (146)

PRELIMS

Light Heavyweight Bout: Azamat Murzakanov (206) vs Dominick Reyes (205) 

Light Heavyweight Bout: Nikita Krylov (206) vs Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev (206)

WATCH: UFC 333 Embedded | Countdown

Middleweight Bout: Abus Magomedov (185.5) vs Cam Rowston (185)

Lightweight Bout: Grant Dawson (156) vs Nurullo Aliev (155) 

EARLY PRELIMS

Bantamweight Bout: Colby Thicknesse (135.5) vs Asaf Chopurov (136)

Middleweight Bout: Abubakar Vagaev (185.5) vs Jacob Malkoun (186)

MORE UFC 333: Volkanovski Interview | Evloev's Strength | Yan's Chase | Volkov Entertains | Merab Returns | Main Event Breakdown | Lucindo Back

Featherweight Bout: Bolaji Oki (146) vs Daniel Santos (146)

Lightweight Bout: Kody Steele (156) vs Noah Gugnon (156)

Strawweight Bout: Iasmin Lucindo (115) vs Nicolle Caliari (120.5)* 

*Nicolle Caliari weighed-in above the strawweight limit of 116 pounds. Caliari forfeits 30 percent of her purse to her opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled. 

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Don't miss a moment of UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2026. This event starts at a special time: Early Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Prelims at 12pm ET/9am PT and Main Card at 2pm ET/11am PT, live on Paramount+ in the United States.

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