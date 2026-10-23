Official Weigh-In Results | UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev
The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing October 24 At Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi
By UFC Staff Report
• Oct. 23, 2026
UFC returns to Abu Dhabi with UFC 333, bringing another unforgettable night of elite competition with UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and undefeated No. 1-ranked contender Movsar Evloev headlining at Etihad Arena on Yas Island on Saturday, 24 October. In addition, the co-main event will see UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan defend his title against No.1 contender Merab Dvalishvili.
UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev airs at a special time. Prelims get underway at 10am ET / 7am PT. Main card action kicks off at 2pm ET / 11am PT. The entire card can be streamed on Paramount+.
Featherweight Bout: Bolaji Oki (146) vs Daniel Santos (146)
Lightweight Bout: Kody Steele (156) vs Noah Gugnon (156)
Strawweight Bout: Iasmin Lucindo (115) vs Nicolle Caliari (120.5)*
*Nicolle Caliari weighed-in above the strawweight limit of 116 pounds. Caliari forfeits 30 percent of her purse to her opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2026. This event starts at a special time: Early Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Prelims at 12pm ET/9am PT and Main Card at 2pm ET/11am PT, live on Paramount+ in the United States.