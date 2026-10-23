Official Weigh-In Results | UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev

UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev airs at a special time. Prelims get underway at 10am ET / 7am PT. Main card action kicks off at 2pm ET / 11am PT. The entire card can be streamed on Paramount+.

How To Watch UFC 333 In Your Country

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds each. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds each.

UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev Official Weigh-In Results: