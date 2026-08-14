Official Weigh-In Results | UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry

UFC returns to Philadelphia, PA, with a highly anticipated matchup that sees UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev take on No. 1-ranked contender Ian Machado Garry. In addition, the night’s co-main event features UFC strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern set out for her first title defense against No. 5-ranked challenger Gillian Robertson.
UFC 330: MAKHACHEV vs MACHADO GARRY takes place Saturday, August 15 at Xfinity Mobile Arena and will stream exclusively on Paramount+. The night’s action kicks off with the early prelims at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET, followed by the prelims kicking off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET. The main card will air at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET.
How To Watch UFC 330 In Your Country
Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds each. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - UFC Welterweight Championship: Islam Makhachev (170) vs Ian Machado Garry (170)
Co-Main Event - UFC Strawweight Championship: Mackenzie Dern (115) vs Gillian Robertson (115)
UFC 330 Full Fight Card Preview
Lightweight Bout: Jalin Turner (156) vs Kaue Fernandes (156)
Middleweight Bout: Mansur Abdul-Malik (186) vs Dustin Stoltzfus (185)
Lightweight Bout: Edson Barboza (156) vs Esteban Ribovics (156)
PRELIMS
Welterweight Bout: Chidi Njokuani (171) vs Joel Alvarez (171)
Catchweight (130-lbs) Bout: Charles Johnson (129.5) vs Eduardo Chapolin (129.5)
WATCH: UFC 330 Embedded | Countdown | Main Event Preview
Middleweight Bout: Donte Johnson (184.5) vs Eric McConico (186)
Middleweight Bout: Vicente Luque (186) vs Tresean Gore (186)
EARLY PRELIMS
Light Heavyweight Bout: Rafael Tobias (204) vs Lucas Fernando (205)
Welterweight Bout: Neil Magny (171) vs Ramiz Brahimaj (170)
UFC 330 INTERVIEWS: Makhachev | Machado Garry | Dern | Robertson | Luque | Ribovics | Wells | Stoltzfus
Welterweight Bout: Jeremiah Wells (171) vs Myktybek Orolbai (170.5)
Don't miss a moment of UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry, live from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 15, 2026. The early prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.