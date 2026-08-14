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photos of Islam Makhachev, Ian Garry, Mackenzie Dern and Gillian Roberston weighing in
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Official Weigh-In Results | UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing August 15 At Xfinity Mobile Arena In Philadelphia
By UFC Staff Report • Aug. 14, 2026

UFC returns to Philadelphia, PA, with a highly anticipated matchup that sees UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev take on No. 1-ranked contender Ian Machado Garry. In addition, the night’s co-main event features UFC strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern set out for her first title defense against No. 5-ranked challenger Gillian Robertson.

UFC 330: MAKHACHEV vs MACHADO GARRY takes place Saturday, August 15 at Xfinity Mobile Arena and will stream exclusively on Paramount+. The night’s action kicks off with the early prelims at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET, followed by the prelims kicking off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET. The main card will air at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET.

How To Watch UFC 330 In Your Country

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds each. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - UFC Welterweight Championship: Islam Makhachev (170) vs Ian Machado Garry (170)

Co-Main Event - UFC Strawweight Championship: Mackenzie Dern (115) vs Gillian Robertson (115)

UFC 330 Full Fight Card Preview

Lightweight Bout: Jalin Turner (156) vs Kaue Fernandes (156)

Middleweight Bout: Mansur Abdul-Malik (186) vs Dustin Stoltzfus (185)

Lightweight Bout: Edson Barboza (156) vs Esteban Ribovics (156)

PRELIMS

Welterweight Bout: Chidi Njokuani (171) vs Joel Alvarez (171)

Catchweight (130-lbs) Bout: Charles Johnson (129.5) vs Eduardo Chapolin (129.5)

WATCH: UFC 330 Embedded | Countdown | Main Event Preview

Middleweight Bout: Donte Johnson (184.5) vs Eric McConico (186)

Middleweight Bout: Vicente Luque (186) vs Tresean Gore (186)

Weigh-In Highlights | UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry
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Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

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Weigh-In Highlights | UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry
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EARLY PRELIMS

Light Heavyweight Bout: Rafael Tobias (204) vs Lucas Fernando (205)

Welterweight Bout: Neil Magny (171) vs Ramiz Brahimaj (170)

UFC 330 INTERVIEWS: Makhachev | Machado Garry | Dern | Robertson | Luque | Ribovics | Wells | Stoltzfus

Welterweight Bout: Jeremiah Wells (171) vs Myktybek Orolbai (170.5)

 

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Don't miss a moment of UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry, live from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 15, 2026. The early prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.

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