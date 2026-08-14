Official Weigh-In Results | UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry

UFC 330: MAKHACHEV vs MACHADO GARRY takes place Saturday, August 15 at Xfinity Mobile Arena and will stream exclusively on Paramount+. The night’s action kicks off with the early prelims at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET, followed by the prelims kicking off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET. The main card will air at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET.

How To Watch UFC 330 In Your Country

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds each. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry Official Weigh-In Results: