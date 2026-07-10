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Official Weigh-In Results | UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing July 11 At International Fight Week In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report • Jul. 10, 2026

UFC International Fight Week returns to Las Vegas, headlined by a thrilling rematch that will see former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor collide with former featherweight titleholder Max Holloway in a rematch 13 years in the making. Also, an exciting lightweight contenders’ bout sees Benoit Saint Denis battle Paddy Pimblett.

UFC 329: MCGREGOR vs HOLLOWAY 2 takes place Saturday, July 11 at T-Mobile Arena with the main card starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on Paramount+. The prelims will begin at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 5 pm ET / 2 p. PT on Paramount+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.

How To Watch UFC 329 In Your Country

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bout scheduled for three rounds.

[This article will be updated throughout the weigh-ins, which begin Friday at 9am PT]

UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2 Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Conor McGregor (170.5) vs Max Holloway (170)

Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Benoît Saint Denis (156) vs Paddy Pimblett (156) 

UFC 329 Full Fight Card Preview

Bantamweight Bout: Cory Sandhagen (135.5) vs Mario Bautista (135.5)

Flyweight Bout: Brandon Royval (125) vs Lone’er Kavanagh (126) 

Lightweight Bout: King Green (155.5) vs Terrance McKinney (156)

PRELIMS

Light Heavyweight Bout: Nikita Krylov (205.5) vs Robert Whittaker (205.5)    

Heavyweight Bout: Gable Steveson (241) vs Elisha Ellison (236)

WATCH: UFC 329 Embedded | Countdown

Bantamweight Bout: Cody Garbrandt (136) vs Adrian Yanez (136)   

Featherweight Bout: Luke Riley (146) vs Kai Kamaka III (146)

EARLY PRELIMS

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez (126) vs Wang Cong (125.5)

Middleweight Bout: Damian Pinas (185.5) vs Cesar Almeida (186)

MORE UFC 329: Every McGregor KO | Mac Is Back | Kavanagh's Journey | Riley Reflects | Rising Stars | Gable Steveson Interview | Sandhagen Back | Holloway Rolls | BSD Focused | Pimblett's Pressure | Whittaker Interview | Cortez Interview

Bantamweight Bout: Farid Basharat (136) vs John Garza (135.5)

Middleweight Bout: Ryan Gandra (185.5) vs Zachary Reese (184.5)

Flyweight Bout: Alessandro Costa (126) vs Cody Durden (125.5)

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Don't miss a moment of UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 11, 2026. The early prelims begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.

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