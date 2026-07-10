Official Weigh-In Results | UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2
The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing July 11 At International Fight Week In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report
• Jul. 10, 2026
UFC International Fight Week returns to Las Vegas, headlined by a thrilling rematch that will see former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor collide with former featherweight titleholder Max Holloway in a rematch 13 years in the making. Also, an exciting lightweight contenders’ bout sees Benoit Saint Denis battle Paddy Pimblett.
UFC 329: MCGREGOR vs HOLLOWAY 2 takes place Saturday, July 11 at T-Mobile Arena with the main card starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on Paramount+. The prelims will begin at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 5 pm ET / 2 p. PT on Paramount+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.
Bantamweight Bout: Farid Basharat (136) vs John Garza (135.5)
Middleweight Bout: Ryan Gandra (185.5) vs Zachary Reese (184.5)
Flyweight Bout: Alessandro Costa (126) vs Cody Durden (125.5)
Don't miss a moment of UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 11, 2026. The early prelims begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.