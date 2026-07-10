Official Weigh-In Results | UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2

UFC 329: MCGREGOR vs HOLLOWAY 2 takes place Saturday, July 11 at T-Mobile Arena with the main card starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on Paramount+. The prelims will begin at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 5 pm ET / 2 p. PT on Paramount+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.

How To Watch UFC 329 In Your Country

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bout scheduled for three rounds.

[This article will be updated throughout the weigh-ins, which begin Friday at 9am PT]

UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2 Official Weigh-In Results: