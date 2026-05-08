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Khamzat Chimaev of Russia poses on the scale during the UFC 308 ceremonial weigh-in at Etihad Arena on October 25, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Weigh-in

Official Weigh-In Results | UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing May 9 At Prudential Center In Newark, NJ
By UFC Staff Report • May. 8, 2026

UFC’s returns to Newark, N.J. with an exciting middleweight championship grudge match that will see Khamzat Chimaev defend against former titleholder and current No. 3 ranked contender Sean Strickland.

You can find it all on our NJ events calendar - festivals, concerts, fairs, arts, kids' events, and seasonal celebrations across the state

Joshua Van defends the flyweight title against Japanese contender Tatsuro Taira in Saturday’s co-main event.

UFC 328: CHIMAEV vs STRICKLAND takes place Saturday, May 9 at Prudential Center with the main card starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on Paramount+. The prelims will begin at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT on Paramount+ and UFC Fight Pass.

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

[This page will be updated throughout the weigh-ins, which begin at 9am ET]

UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - UFC Middleweight Championship: Khamzat Chimaev () vs Sean Strickland ()

Co-Main Event - UFC Flyweight Championship: Joshua Van () vs Tatsuro Taira ()

WATCH: UFC 328 Embedded | Countdown | Pre-Fight Press Conference

Heavyweight Bout: Alexander Volkov () vs Waldo Cortes Acosta () 

Welterweight Bout: Sean Brady () vs Joaquin Buckley () 

Lightweight Bout: King Green () vs Jeremy Stephens ()

PRELIMS

Middleweight Bout: Ateba Gautier () vs Ozzy Diaz ()

Welterweight Bout: Joel Alvarez () vs Yaroslav Amosov ()

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Lightweight Bout: Grant Dawson () vs Mateusz Rebecki ()

Lightweight Bout: Jim Miller () vs Jared Gordon () 

EARLY PRELIMS

Middleweight Bout: Roman Kopylov () vs Marco Tulio ()

Featherweight Bout: Pat Sabatini () vs William Gomis () 

MORE UFC 328: Chimaev Interview | Strickland Interview | CBS Sports Main Event Preview | Sean Brady Interview | Josh Van Interview | New Era For Flyweights | Taira's Dream

Middleweight Bout: Baisangur Susurkaev () vs Djorden Santos () 

Flyweight Bout: Clayton Carpenter () vs Jose Ochoa ()

Check Out All Things UFC Freedom 250

Don't miss a moment of UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland, live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on May 9, 2026. Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.

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