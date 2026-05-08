Official Weigh-In Results | UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland
The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing May 9 At Prudential Center In Newark, NJ
By UFC Staff Report
• May. 8, 2026
UFC’s returns to Newark, N.J. with an exciting middleweight championship grudge match that will see Khamzat Chimaev defend against former titleholder and current No. 3 ranked contender Sean Strickland.
UFC 328: CHIMAEV vs STRICKLAND takes place Saturday, May 9 at Prudential Center with the main card starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on Paramount+. The prelims will begin at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT on Paramount+ and UFC Fight Pass.
Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
[This page will be updated throughout the weigh-ins, which begin at 9am ET]
UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - UFC Middleweight Championship: Khamzat Chimaev () vs Sean Strickland ()
Co-Main Event - UFC Flyweight Championship: Joshua Van () vs Tatsuro Taira ()
Middleweight Bout: Baisangur Susurkaev () vs Djorden Santos ()
Flyweight Bout: Clayton Carpenter () vs Jose Ochoa ()
Don't miss a moment of UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland, live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on May 9, 2026. Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.