Official Weigh-In Results | UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland

Joshua Van defends the flyweight title against Japanese contender Tatsuro Taira in Saturday’s co-main event.

UFC 328: CHIMAEV vs STRICKLAND takes place Saturday, May 9 at Prudential Center with the main card starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on Paramount+. The prelims will begin at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT on Paramount+ and UFC Fight Pass.

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

[This page will be updated throughout the weigh-ins, which begin at 9am ET]

UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland Official Weigh-In Results: