Official Weigh-In Results | UFC 327: Procházka vs Ulberg

In the main event, a thrilling contest sees former UFC light heavyweight title holder and current No. 2 ranked contender Jiří Procházka square off with No. 3 ranked Carlos Ulberg for the vacant, undisputed UFC light heavyweight championship.

UFC 327: PROCHÁZKA vs ULBERG takes place Saturday, April 11th in Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center. The prelims will air at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET, followed by the main card airing at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+. Additionally, beginning at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, the final two prelims and first two bouts of the main card will air on CBS.

How To Watch UFC 327 In Your Region

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 327: Procházka vs Ulberg Official Weigh In Results: