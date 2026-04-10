Official Weigh-In Results | UFC 327: Procházka vs Ulberg
The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing At Kaseya Center In Miami On Saturday, April 11
By UFC Staff Report
• Apr. 10, 2026
UFC returns to Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla. with one of the most stacked events of the year, capped off by an explosive title fight.
In the main event, a thrilling contest sees former UFC light heavyweight title holder and current No. 2 ranked contender Jiří Procházka square off with No. 3 ranked Carlos Ulberg for the vacant, undisputed UFC light heavyweight championship.
UFC 327: PROCHÁZKA vs ULBERG takes place Saturday, April 11th in Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center. The prelims will air at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET, followed by the main card airing at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+. Additionally, beginning at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, the final two prelims and first two bouts of the main card will air on CBS.
Middleweight Bout: Kelvin Gastelum (185) vs Vicente Luque (185)
Welterweight Bout: Charles Radtke (170) vs Francisco Prado (170)
*Chris Padilla weighed-in above the lightweight limit of 156 pounds.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 327: Procházka vs Ulberg, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on April 11, 2026. Early prelims start at 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.