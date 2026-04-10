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Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg weighing in
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Official Weigh-In Results | UFC 327: Procházka vs Ulberg

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing At Kaseya Center In Miami On Saturday, April 11
By UFC Staff Report • Apr. 10, 2026

UFC returns to Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla. with one of the most stacked events of the year, capped off by an explosive title fight.

In the main event, a thrilling contest sees former UFC light heavyweight title holder and current No. 2 ranked contender Jiří Procházka square off with No. 3 ranked Carlos Ulberg for the vacant, undisputed UFC light heavyweight championship.

UFC 327: PROCHÁZKA vs ULBERG takes place Saturday, April 11th in Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center. The prelims will air at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET, followed by the main card airing at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+. Additionally, beginning at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, the final two prelims and first two bouts of the main card will air on CBS.

How To Watch UFC 327 In Your Region

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 327: Procházka vs Ulberg Official Weigh In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Light Heavyweight Championship: Jiří Procházka (203) vs Carlos Ulberg (204)

Co-Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Azamat Murzakanov (205) vs Paulo Costa (205)

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Heavyweight Bout: Curtis Blaydes (261) vs Josh Hokit (233)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Dominick Reyes (205) vs Johnny Walker (205)

Featherweight Bout: Cub Swanson (146) vs Nate Landwehr (145)

PRELIMS

Featherweight Bout: Patricio Pitbull (145) vs Aaron Pico (145)

Welterweight Bout: Kevin Holland (171) vs Randy Brown (171)

WATCH: UFC 327 Embedded | UFC 327 Countdown

Lightweight Bout: Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs Esteban Ribovics (155)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Tatiana Suarez (116) vs Loopy Godinez (116)

EARLY PRELIMS

Lightweight Bout: Chris Padilla (158)* vs Marquel Mederos (155)

MORE UFC 327: Procházka Ready | Ulberg Interview | Ribovics' Vision | Swanson's Farewell | Suarez Interview | Main Event Breakdown

Middleweight Bout: Kelvin Gastelum (185) vs Vicente Luque (185)

Welterweight Bout: Charles Radtke (170) vs Francisco Prado (170) 

*Chris Padilla weighed-in above the lightweight limit of 156 pounds. 

Watch UFC on Paramount+ Plans start at $8.99 per month

Don't miss a moment of UFC 327: Procházka vs Ulberg, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on April 11, 2026. Early prelims start at 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.

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