Official Weigh-In Results | UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2

UFC’s returns to T-Mobile Arena with a blockbuster BMF championship bout between perennial fan favorites as Max Holloway defends against Charles Oliveira at lightweight. The co-main event will see No. 7 ranked middleweight contender Caio Borralho battle No. 8 Reinier De Ridder.
UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2 takes place Saturday, March 7 from Las Vegas with the main card starting at 9pm ET/6pm PT on Paramount+. The prelims will begin at 7pm ET/4pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT on Paramount+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.
Four special bouts marked "+" will be simulcast on CBS.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bout scheduled for three rounds.
[This page will be updated throughout the weigh-ins, which begin at 9am PT]
UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2 Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - BMF Title Bout: Max Holloway (155.5) vs Charles Oliveira (156)
Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Caio Borralho (186) vs Reinier de Ridder (185.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Rob Font (136) vs Raul Rosas Jr. (135.5)
+ Lightweight Bout: Drew Dober (156) vs Michael Johnson (155.5)
+ Middleweight Bout: Gregory Rodrigues (186) vs Brunno Ferreira (184)
PRELIMS
+ Bantamweight Bout: Cody Garbrandt (136) vs Xiao Long (135.5)
+ Middleweight Bout: Donte Johnson (185.5) vs Cody Brundage (185.5)
Featherweight Bout: Ricky Turcios (146) vs Alberto Montes (145.5)
Flyweight Bout: Cody Durden (125.5) vs Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (125.5)
EARLY PRELIMS
Flyweight Bout: Sumudaerji (126) vs Jesus Aguilar (125.5)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Rafael Tobias (204) vs Diyar Nurgozhay (205.5)
Featherweight Bout: JeongYeong Lee ()* vs Gaston Bolanos (145.5)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Luke Fernandez (205) vs Rodolfo Bellato (204.5)
*Due to weight management issues, the featherweight bout between JeongYeong Lee and Gaston Bolanos has been cancelled from Saturday's event.
