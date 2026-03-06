 Skip to main content
Max Holloway poses on the scale during the UFC 318 ceremonial weigh-ins at Smoothie King Center on July 18, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Zuffa LLC)
Weigh-in

Official Weigh-In Results | UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2

The Weights Of The Athletes Competing March 7, 2026 At T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report • Mar. 6, 2026

UFC’s returns to T-Mobile Arena with a blockbuster BMF championship bout between perennial fan favorites as Max Holloway defends against Charles Oliveira at lightweight. The co-main event will see No. 7 ranked middleweight contender Caio Borralho battle No. 8 Reinier De Ridder.

UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2 takes place Saturday, March 7 from Las Vegas with the main card starting at 9pm ET/6pm PT on Paramount+. The prelims will begin at 7pm ET/4pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT on Paramount+ and UFC FIGHT PASS

Four special bouts marked "+" will be simulcast on CBS.

How To Watch UFC 326 In Your Region

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bout scheduled for three rounds.

[This page will be updated throughout the weigh-ins, which begin at 9am PT]

UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2 Official Weigh-In Results:

Live Weigh-In Show | UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2
Live Weigh-In Show | UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2
/

MAIN CARD

Main Event - BMF Title Bout: Max Holloway (155.5) vs Charles Oliveira (156)

Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Caio Borralho (186) vs Reinier de Ridder (185.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Rob Font (136) vs Raul Rosas Jr. (135.5)

+ Lightweight Bout: Drew Dober (156) vs Michael Johnson (155.5) 

+ Middleweight Bout: Gregory Rodrigues (186) vs Brunno Ferreira (184)

PRELIMS

+ Bantamweight Bout: Cody Garbrandt (136) vs Xiao Long (135.5)

+ Middleweight Bout: Donte Johnson (185.5) vs Cody Brundage (185.5)

Featherweight Bout: Ricky Turcios (146) vs Alberto Montes (145.5)

Flyweight Bout: Cody Durden (125.5) vs Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (125.5)  

EARLY PRELIMS

Flyweight Bout: Sumudaerji (126) vs Jesus Aguilar (125.5)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Rafael Tobias (204) vs Diyar Nurgozhay (205.5)

Featherweight Bout: JeongYeong Lee ()* vs Gaston Bolanos (145.5)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Luke Fernandez (205) vs Rodolfo Bellato (204.5) 

*Due to weight management issues, the featherweight bout between JeongYeong Lee and Gaston Bolanos has been cancelled from Saturday's event.

Graphic with broadcast times for UFC 326

Don't miss a moment of UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 7, 2026. Early prelims start at 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and main card live on Paramount+ at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

